September's Corn Moon will be a dramatic Blood Moon for skywatchers in the UAE

Corn Moon vs Blood Moon: What's the difference and why will it be red?

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
September's Corn Moon will be a dramatic Blood Moon for skywatchers in the UAE
Dubai: As summer's last light fades in the Northern Hemisphere, the night sky prepares for a captivating finale: the full Corn Moon. This stunning spectacle will illuminate the night on Sunday, September 7, 2025. While skywatchers across North America will enjoy the moon's golden brilliance, a more dramatic event will unfold simultaneously for those in other parts of the world, including the Middle East.

The Corn Moon: A symbol of abundance

The name 'Corn Moon' is rooted in the agricultural traditions of North America, where this full moon coincides with the peak of the corn harvest. Historically, its bright light was a welcome aid for communities working late into the night to gather their crops. Although sometimes confused with the Harvest Moon, that name is reserved for the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, which this year falls on October 7.

The Blood Moon: A dramatic red hue

While North America admires the Corn Moon in its fullness, parts of Asia, Australia, and the Pacific, including the United Arab Emirates, will experience a total lunar eclipse. This event will transform the moon into a 'Blood Moon,' casting it in a haunting, reddish-copper glow. The entire show, from the first subtle dimming to the peak of totality, will span over five hours, with the most dramatic, deep-red phase lasting for a significant 82 minutes.

For those in the UAE, this celestial event is a rare treat. It is fully visible from all seven emirates, with the total eclipse beginning on the evening of September 7 and continuing past 10:30 pm GST. Skywatchers in cities like Dubai can find the best views in open areas with a clear view of the eastern horizon.

Corn Moon v Blood Moon: A celestial distinction

The key difference between the Corn Moon and the Blood Moon lies in their nature. The Corn Moon is a simple full moon, named for its timing and appearance in the annual cycle. It is a time of fullness and brightness, representing the completion of a harvest cycle.

In contrast, a Blood Moon is not a separate kind of moon but rather a total lunar eclipse. This occurs when the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow completely over the moon's surface. The moon's characteristic reddish colour is a result of sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere. Our atmosphere scatters blue and green light, allowing only the longer, red wavelengths to bend and illuminate the moon's surface. It's essentially the light of all the world's sunrises and sunsets being projected onto the moon.

What comes next

The spectacle of the Corn Moon and Blood Moon heralds the start of autumn for astronomers and casual skywatchers alike. Two weeks after the lunar events, a partial solar eclipse will be visible on September 21, 2025, for those in New Zealand, Antarctica, and the South Pacific. This cosmic pairing marks an exciting conclusion to one season and the beginning of another.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi
Surabhi VasundharadeviSocial Media Reporter
Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism.
