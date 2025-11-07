GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Boeing announces deals with Central Asia carriers

Deals announced on the sidelines of a White House summit with five Central Asian countries

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Air Astana has ordered up to 15 Boeing 787-9s, the airline's largest single airplane purchase, which will enable nonstop connections to more destinations in Europe, Asia, stretching to North America.
Air Astana has ordered up to 15 Boeing 787-9s, the airline's largest single airplane purchase, which will enable nonstop connections to more destinations in Europe, Asia, stretching to North America.
@airwaysmagazine

US aviation giant Boeing on Thursday announced orders of up to 29 jets from Kazakhstan's Air Astana and Tajikistan's Somon Air, including 19 787-9 Dreamliners, as the Central Asian airlines seek to develop their long-haul capabilities.

Air Astana is set to purchase up to 15 Dreamliners, Boeing said in a statement.

The Kazakh carrier currently has just three Boeings, all of them 767s, in its fleet dominated by Airbus planes. It will acquire three more Dreamliners via long-term lease.

Air Astana also operates the low-cost carrier FlyArystan.

"Air Astana is strategically committed to boosting its service capabilities from Central Asia / Caucasus to Asia, Europe and the rest of the world over the next decade," said CEO Peter Foster.

Somon Air plans to buy four Dreamliners and up to 10 737-8 MAX jets to modernise its fleet, Boeing said in a separate statement.

The company currently only has six planes, all of them 737s.

It plans to launch new "intercontinental" routes with the Dreamliners from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe.

The deals were announced on the sidelines of a White House summit with five Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

OSON secures DFSA in-principle approval in the UAE

OSON secures DFSA in-principle approval in the UAE

2m read
Nazarbayev University: bridging Kazakhstan and Gulf

Nazarbayev University: bridging Kazakhstan and Gulf

4m read
Ajara: An emerging hotspot for overseas investors

Ajara: An emerging hotspot for overseas investors

1m read
This photo provided by North Korean government, shows what it says a test of a hypersonic projectile at an undisclosed place in North Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

N. Korea says missile tests show hypersonic systems

2m read