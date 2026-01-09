GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Moderate earthquake jolts Tajikistan, tremors felt across Pakistan

Authorities confirm tremors felt in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Moderate earthquake jolts Tajikistan, tremors felt across Pakistan
Shutterstock

A moderate earthquake struck the Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region early Friday, with no immediate reports of casualties. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded the quake at magnitude 5.8, occurring at a depth of 159km around 2am. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported a magnitude of 5.3 at a depth of 140km using the Moment Magnitude scale.

The tremors were felt across Pakistan, including Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in neighbouring China and Afghanistan, according to the US Geological Survey. Authorities and residents reported no injuries or damage. Officials continue to monitor the situation, assuring the public that precautionary measures are in place to ensure safety in the affected regions.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanEarthquake

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters)

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Tajikistan

2m read
Representative image: Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. File photo.

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Myanmar

2m read
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters)

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

2m read
Why warm minimalism leads autumn-winter interiors

Why warm minimalism leads autumn-winter interiors

6m read