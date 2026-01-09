Moderate earthquake jolts Tajikistan, tremors felt across Pakistan

The tremors were felt across Pakistan, including Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in neighbouring China and Afghanistan, according to the US Geological Survey. Authorities and residents reported no injuries or damage. Officials continue to monitor the situation, assuring the public that precautionary measures are in place to ensure safety in the affected regions.

A moderate earthquake struck the Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region early Friday, with no immediate reports of casualties. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded the quake at magnitude 5.8, occurring at a depth of 159km around 2am. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported a magnitude of 5.3 at a depth of 140km using the Moment Magnitude scale.

