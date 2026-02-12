Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan

Earthquake occurred at a depth of 35km, about 24km west north-west of Fayzabad
Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35km, with its epicentre seen at 24km west north-west of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.
Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.
Earlier on February 9, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck the region at a depth of 150km.
On February 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the region at a depth of 122km.
On the same day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the region at a depth of 80km.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 08/02/2026 10:50:45 IST, Lat: 36.32 N, Long: 71.50 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Afghanistan."
Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding.
Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks.