GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israel army says 'struck and dismantled' Iran's state broadcaster HQ

Israel strikes Iranian public broadcasting hub amid tensions

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
F-35 fight jets of the Israeli Airforce. Israel is the only Middle East nation with F-35s, the world's most advanced stealth-capable fighter and can be used to gather intelligence, strike deep into enemy territory and engage in air duels.
F-35 fight jets of the Israeli Airforce. Israel is the only Middle East nation with F-35s, the world's most advanced stealth-capable fighter and can be used to gather intelligence, strike deep into enemy territory and engage in air duels.
REUTERS

Israel's military said it "struck and dismantled" the headquarters of Iran's state radio and television broadcaster, as it pressed on with its campaign against the Islamic republic.

"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck and dismantled the Iranian terrorist regime's communications centre" in Tehran, the military said, referring to IRIB.

"The activities taking place at the centre were carried out and directed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps. Over the years, the Iranian Broadcasting Authority called for the destruction of the State of Israel and for the use of nuclear weapons," the military added.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Moments before a US missile hit an Iranian fighter jet sitting on a tarmac. President Donald Trump said US strikes were the "last, best chance" to stop Iran building a nuclear bomb, as the war raged through a third day and Israel traded fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump mulls ground troops, cites 4 objectives

2h ago3m read
As the country’s ultimate authority in foreign policy, military strategy and national security, Khamenei has shaped Iran’s trajectory since taking over the leadership in 1989.

Khamenei dead, 40-day mourning declared: Iran state TV

4m read
This picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency, shows the rubble and debris covering destroyed vehicle following a missile strike on a neighborhood of the Iranian capital Tehran on February 28, 2026.

Over 200 dead as Trump pushes for regime change in Iran

3m read
This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on February 28, 2026 and verified by AFPTV teams in Paris shows people inspecting the damage at an impact site following US and Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Blasts near Khamenei’s home: What we know so far

4m read