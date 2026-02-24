Footballer performs CPR on seagull after struck by ball in Istanbul

Incident occurred during a match between Istanbul Yurdum and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar
Dubai: A footballer brought a seagull back to life using CPR after the bird was accidentally struck by a ball during an amateur match in Istanbul, Turkey.
Istanbul Yurdum were facing Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar on Sunday when, in the 22nd minute, Yurdum goalkeeper Muhammet Uyanik’s shot from the penalty area struck a flying seagull. The bird dropped to the ground, and Uyanik said he initially had no idea what he had hit, only realising later it was a bird, leaving the goalkeeper in deep shock.
Team captain Gani Catan sprinted over and instantly began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He kept up chest compressions, and gradually noticed the bird’s legs and eyes beginning to move. As it started to come around, the players gave it water before carrying it to the sideline and handing it over to medical staff present at the game.
Catan admitted he had no formal first-aid training — the attempt to save the bird was entirely instinctive. The medical team took over care of the seagull, and it was later confirmed the bird had sustained wing damage in the collision, leaving it temporarily unable to fly. Uyanik said he was unaware of where it was being treated but suggested he might visit if he could find out.
Onur Ozsoy, who was commentating on the live broadcast, said the incident drew an enormous response, with viewers flooding in to ask about the seagull’s condition.
He described it as something almost never seen on a football pitch, adding that the broadcast fell into silence as events unfolded.
The crew later heard the seagull had been seen walking again, though its return to flight would take more time.
The match itself ended in defeat for Istanbul Yurdum, a result that cost them the championship title. But Catan said, “We missed out on the championship, but helping save a life is a good thing. This was more important than the championship.”