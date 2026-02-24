GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Footballer performs CPR on seagull after struck by ball in Istanbul

Incident occurred during a match between Istanbul Yurdum and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Footballer performs CPR on seagull after struck by ball in Istanbul
Video grab

Dubai: A footballer brought a seagull back to life using CPR after the bird was accidentally struck by a ball during an amateur match in Istanbul, Turkey.

Istanbul Yurdum were facing Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar on Sunday when, in the 22nd minute, Yurdum goalkeeper Muhammet Uyanik’s shot from the penalty area struck a flying seagull. The bird dropped to the ground, and Uyanik said he initially had no idea what he had hit, only realising later it was a bird, leaving the goalkeeper in deep shock.

Team captain Gani Catan sprinted over and instantly began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He kept up chest compressions, and gradually noticed the bird’s legs and eyes beginning to move. As it started to come around, the players gave it water before carrying it to the sideline and handing it over to medical staff present at the game.

No formal training

Catan admitted he had no formal first-aid training — the attempt to save the bird was entirely instinctive. The medical team took over care of the seagull, and it was later confirmed the bird had sustained wing damage in the collision, leaving it temporarily unable to fly. Uyanik said he was unaware of where it was being treated but suggested he might visit if he could find out.

Onur Ozsoy, who was commentating on the live broadcast, said the incident drew an enormous response, with viewers flooding in to ask about the seagull’s condition.

He described it as something almost never seen on a football pitch, adding that the broadcast fell into silence as events unfolded.

The crew later heard the seagull had been seen walking again, though its return to flight would take more time.

The match itself ended in defeat for Istanbul Yurdum, a result that cost them the championship title. But Catan said, “We missed out on the championship, but helping save a life is a good thing. This was more important than the championship.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballTurkey

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A strong 7.1-magnitude quake struck early Monday off Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island, US seismologists said.

Strong 7.1-magnitude quake hits off eastern Malaysia

1m read
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan

1m read
Injured Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes suffers facial blow in practice session

2m read
The Oriental Honey Buzzard (Pernis ptilorhynchus) is a migratory bird that passes through the UAE during seasonal migrations.

Watch: Oriental Honey Buzzard rescued in Fujairah

2m read