Footballer performs CPR on seagull after struck by ball in Istanbul

Istanbul Yurdum were facing Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar on Sunday when, in the 22nd minute, Yurdum goalkeeper Muhammet Uyanik’s shot from the penalty area struck a flying seagull. The bird dropped to the ground, and Uyanik said he initially had no idea what he had hit, only realising later it was a bird, leaving the goalkeeper in deep shock.

Catan admitted he had no formal first-aid training — the attempt to save the bird was entirely instinctive. The medical team took over care of the seagull, and it was later confirmed the bird had sustained wing damage in the collision, leaving it temporarily unable to fly. Uyanik said he was unaware of where it was being treated but suggested he might visit if he could find out.

Team captain Gani Catan sprinted over and instantly began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He kept up chest compressions, and gradually noticed the bird’s legs and eyes beginning to move. As it started to come around, the players gave it water before carrying it to the sideline and handing it over to medical staff present at the game.

