Chelsea’s Pedro Neto says he’s “really sorry” for pushing a ball boy

The Blue’s winger shoved a ball boy during Chelsea’s defeat to PSG
Pedro Neto has issued an apology after pushing a ball boy during Chelsea’s 5–2 defeat to Paris Saint‑Germain in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.
The Portuguese winger shoved a ball boy in the chest as he appeared to be holding onto the ball after it went out on play down the right flank during stoppage time of the match.
Speaking after the match, the 26-year-old was quick to say sorry for his actions and said he had also personally apologised to the ball boy.
"I want to come out and say the situation that happened on the pitch, I want to apologise to the ball boy," Neto told TNT Sports. "I already spoke with him, the emotions of the game with us losing, I want to pick up the ball, and I gave him a little push.
"I saw that I hurt him and straight away I apologised, I am not like this. I gave him my shirt because that cannot happen, so I am really, really sorry."
The ball boy tumbled backward into an advertising board following Neto’s push, but appeared unharmed.
The incident led to Neto being comforted by PSG players as others indulged in some pushing and shoving, while other PSG players scolded Neto.
Ball boys at professional football matches are often academy players from the home club, giving young prospects the chance to be involved around the first team on matchdays.
Their role is to quickly return the ball when it goes out of play, but they can sometimes influence the tempo of a game.
It is not uncommon for ball boys to delay returning the ball or waste a few seconds, particularly if it benefits the home side by slowing the match down or disrupting the momentum of the opposition.
Neto’s incident with the ball boy in Paris may have brought back some unwanted memories for Chelsea fans.
During a EFL Cup semi-final in 2013, Chelsea legend Eden Hazard was involved in a controversial incident with a ball boy during a match against Swansea City at Liberty Stadium.
With Chelsea trailing and desperate to restart play quickly, a ball boy held onto the ball after it had gone out of play.
Hazard attempted to retrieve it but ended up kicking the ball from underneath the boy while he was lying on it.
The referee viewed the action as violent conduct and immediately showed Hazard a red card. The incident sparked widespread debate, though the player later apologised and said he had only intended to kick the ball, not the ball boy.