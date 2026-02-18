GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon arrives in India to attend AI Impact Summit

Visit seen bolstering celebrations of India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spanish President Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon was greeted by Indian Minister Jayant Singh upon arrival in India.
Spanish President Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon was greeted by Indian Minister Jayant Singh upon arrival in India.
@MEAIndia

New Delhi: President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon arrived in India to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 and was greeted by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X wrote, "Welcome, President of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon @sanchezcastejon for the India-AI Impact Summit. Warmly received by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship @jayantrld. The visit of President Sanchez will add further impetus to the ongoing celebrations of India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI."

AI Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, it started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026.

The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit will have participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers.

'3 Sutras'

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three "Sutras" or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress.

These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

Relations between India and Spain have been cordial since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1956.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid an official bilateral visit to Spain on 30-31 May 2017.

The Prime Ministers of India and Spain met on the sidelines of G20 Summits in 2018 and 2021 and they spoke on telephone on 15th February 2023, in which they expressed confidence in the growing relations between the two countries.

EAM met FM Jose Manuel Albares in New York on the sidelines of UNGA in September 2024 and September 2022. FM Albares had paid a bilateral visit to India in June 2022.

FM Albares had also visited India twice in 2023 to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet in March 2023 and the G20 Summit in September 2023.

The Third Vice President and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge,Teresa Ribera, visited India from 7th - 9th February 2024.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India Embassy in UAE & Symbiosis Dubai host AI event

India Embassy in UAE & Symbiosis Dubai host AI event

4m read
AI is rapidly reshaping India’s development trajectory, emerging as a powerful catalyst for inclusive growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.

India and the UAE: Shaping a human-centric AI agenda

6m read
Spain moves to ban social media for unders-16s

Spain moves to ban social media for unders-16s

2m read
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are among those expected to attend the WGS 2026.

World Government Summit 2026: Full list of attendees

2m read