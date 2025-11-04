The final supermoon of 2025 will shine brighter and appear larger than usual this week
Dubai: Moon lovers, get your cameras ready, the night skies over the UAE are about to put on a spectacular show. The last and largest supermoon of the year, known as the Beaver Moon, will rise on the evening of November 4, peaking into its full brilliance just after sunset on November 5.
So, what makes this supermoon special, and where’s the best place to watch it? Let’s break it down.
A supermoon happens when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, a position called perigee, while appearing completely full. Because it’s physically nearer to us, it looks bigger and brighter, sometimes up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent more luminous than a typical full moon.
During this week’s event, the Moon will be just 356,980 kilometres away from Earth, its nearest distance of the entire year. When it first rises above the eastern horizon around 5:17pm, it’ll glow a deep golden-orange before turning its familiar silvery white as it climbs higher into the night.
The term 'Beaver Moon' comes from seasonal cues observed centuries ago by Native American tribes and early colonial settlers. November was the time when beavers prepared for winter, repairing dams and gathering food before the frost set in.
Communities would set traps before the rivers froze, and so the name stuck. Some also refer to this month’s full moon as the Digging Moon, Frost Moon, or Deer Rutting Moon, each name reflecting how animals and people responded to the coming cold.
You don’t need a telescope to enjoy this one, just a clear view of the eastern horizon and an open sky. The phenomenon can be observed with your eyes from any where. Still, a few locations around the UAE offer especially good vantage points:
Al Qudra Lake – wide, open skies with minimal light pollution.
Al Awir Second Park – where the Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a public stargazing event.
Details about the event:
Time: 7pm–9pm
Price: Tickets Dh100–Dh120 via Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre.
You’ll get guided telescope views, a short educational talk, and even a chance to photograph the Moon.
Al Sadeem Observatory near Al Wathba – a great choice for telescope enthusiasts wanting a closer look at lunar craters and mountain ridges.
Jebel Jais – the UAE’s highest peak offers a stunning elevated view above the city lights.
The Hajar Mountains provide a scenic escape just 90 minutes from Dubai. Light pollution is minimal, though not entirely absent, but the setting more than makes up for it.
This year has treated skywatchers to a series of remarkable lunar moments, including a total lunar eclipse in September and multiple supermoons in consecutive months. As Khadijah Hasan Ahmed from the Dubai Astronomy Group notes, “It’s rare to have so many lunar events back-to-back. It’s a beautiful reminder to look up and appreciate what’s happening above us.”
So whether you’re out in the desert, up in the mountains, or just watching from your balcony, take a moment to soak it in, the Beaver supermoon marks a brilliant finale to 2025’s lunar calendar.
