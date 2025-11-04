You know when you see bread and olive oil, you’re in good hands.

We were a little too early at Loma restaurant in Oud Metha, but that wasn’t a problem for the cheerful, bustling Chef Matteo Casamichela. “Make sure to take care of them,” he called out to his staff, while he walked in and out of doors, laying down bread and olive oil and then settled behind it, to talk to us and share the story of why he started a restaurant in Oud Metha, old Dubai.

To use the oft-cliched adage, Chef Casamichela doesn’t mince words. He is straight to the point and begins without much ado, just like the food that he cooks for customers. His passion for food and health reverbrates through each word as he begins. “This is our first branch in Dubai, and our aim is to create something tasty and healthy. Our food is based on probiotic fermentation, and we try to avoid any processed ingredients,” he says firmly.