Why UAE dining trends are changing in 2026: Grill, olive oil and coffee craft lead the way, say chefs

So, what are the ingredients, flavours or cooking techniques that will be essential for this year? He answers: High-quality olive oil drizzled over smoky grilled vegetables, fermented dairy adding tangy creaminess, fresh herbs and citrus lending vibrant notes “Fire-based cooking will continue to play an important role, grilling, baking and slow cooking done with precision rather than excess. In Greek and broader Mediterranean cuisine especially, we’ll see less reliance on heavy sauces and more respect for the ingredient itself. The technique becomes quieter, but more intentional, allowing flavour, texture and seasonality to take centre stage.”