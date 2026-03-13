News you can trust

Gulf News honoured to serve the country and our readers
Stoicism is an ancient Greek and Roman philosophy founded all the way back around 300 BCE. While ancient in its formation, it has never felt more relevant to me. It is based on an inner calm from understanding what we can and can not control. Resilience, logic, ethics and wisdom are among the main virtues it promotes.
Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, one of the great stoic philosophers, wrote a whole book on the subject titled ‘Meditations’. I must admit to having it by my bed for many years, picking it up at times when things can feel overwhelming (why does everything always seem worse at 3am in the morning?).
One of my go to lines, which may not be as famous as many others, is: “Never let the future disturb you. You will meet it, if you have to, with the same weapons of reason which today arm you against the present.”
While the present here in the UAE is concerning, I’m sure many of us are worrying just as much (if not more) about the future and all the many permutations that could arise from the conflict. Do we know exactly what they will be? No. Can we directly influence them? No. Will we react as they come and get through them as we always do? Of course we will.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been the epitome of great, stoic leadership in this time of crisis. We were all . Radiating calm and confidence, he described how the UAE protects everyone, no matter their nationality, while also being clear that the country will emerge stronger than ever before.
“The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh, we are no easy prey”, has been after the video of Sheikh Mohamed’s went viral across social media. It has become a moment of national unity and of clear, direct leadership at a time of crisis. Every word landing perfectly and raising pride and loyalty in everyone that calls this land hope.
On the subject of calm leadership, it was an honour to attend an iftar organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office this week alongside Gulf News’ managing editor, Ashfaq Ahmed, who is our rock in the storm having reported on the highs and lows here during several decades.
We were the proud guests of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who delivered a clear message to us all: Trust in the great leadership of the UAE, focus on our day-to-day roles and know that the UAE will be stronger than before. A simple message that we can all get behind.
This week, you may have seen . Middleton is here at his home in Dubai after flying back over from the UK, where he was working.
The former Royal Marine is another example of stoicism, with a real focus on how mindset can greatly influence our clarity of thought and how people react around us. The (search Ant Middleton) and is well worth a watch during these times, even if I do say so myself.
One of Middleton’s main points is to take personal responsibility - even though we know the UAE armed forces are doing an incredible job - and ensure your family is together, happy and prepared. We are the leaders of our own lives and how we act affects those around us.
Which brings me to one final line from Marcus Aurelius to leave you with: “When you arise in the morning think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love ...”
Let’s all give that a try tomorrow as we wish for calm to prevail.