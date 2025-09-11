In the recent video, LA-based skincare brand founder Michelle Ranavat shared how she thinks her hair began falling out after she started drinking “too much matcha”. The caption to her video detailed this particular explanation. "Iron absorption!!! I had no idea matcha blocks iron absorption in the body. Reduced iron can cause hair loss. I noticed my hair getting a little thinner the last month and I got my labs back showing low iron. The only thing I switched was my coffee to matcha exclusively. The best way to avoid this is to stop drinking matcha 1-2 hours before and after your meal. I’m debating going back to coffee now - what should I do!?"