Recently, an LA-based skincare founder shared she was losing hair after drinking matcha
Matcha needs a Netflix series, at this point. It has all the makings of a show that can hit Top 10: The stellar frothy green tea that rose to prominence and as a wellness superfood, inspiring everything from matcha desserts and manicures to viral reels and endless experiments. Along the way, there were those who criticised it mercilessly too, asking ‘What’s so good about it?' And now, we’ve reached the mid-season finale: A flood of new reels claiming that daily matcha consumption is linked to hair shedding and thinning.
In the recent video, LA-based skincare brand founder Michelle Ranavat shared how she thinks her hair began falling out after she started drinking “too much matcha”. The caption to her video detailed this particular explanation. "Iron absorption!!! I had no idea matcha blocks iron absorption in the body. Reduced iron can cause hair loss. I noticed my hair getting a little thinner the last month and I got my labs back showing low iron. The only thing I switched was my coffee to matcha exclusively. The best way to avoid this is to stop drinking matcha 1-2 hours before and after your meal. I’m debating going back to coffee now - what should I do!?"
The comments reacted to the panic. “Can I unsee this post? I don’t want to face reality,” one noted. Another morosely added, “Why does the internet ruin everything, why can’t we have anything!”
Now wait a second. Is it true? Can this miracle drink actually be the reason behind hairfall, or, is there something more at play?
From a scientific standpoint, matcha does not directly trigger hair loss, explains Ayesha Rehman, a clinical dietician, bariatric and sports nutritionist. “On the contrary, the primary bioactive compound, EGCG, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), has been studied for its ability to extend the anagen, or growth phase, of the hair cycle, reduce inflammation, and improve scalp microcirculation. These mechanisms suggest potential support for hair health rather than harm.”
Moreover the research echoes Rehman’s words. Matcha’s benefits for hair go beyond its wellness reputation. As an anti-inflammatory ingredient, it may help lower levels of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) — the hormone most closely linked to pattern hair loss. DHT binds to hair follicles and gradually weakens them, leading to thinning and shedding.
Research from 2024 suggests that green tea, rich in the same catechins found in matcha, can slow the enzyme responsible for DHT production, making it a promising natural ally in the fight against alopecia. While matcha isn’t a standalone solution for hair loss, its high antioxidant content makes it a strong supporter of overall hair and scalp health.
Maria Dowling, a leading hair stylist and specialist in Dubai, agrees that matcha’s nutrient profile makes it a scalp-friendly choice. “Matcha contains a tannin called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which being an antioxidant is known to support healthy hair by helping to strengthen hair follicles,” she explains. Dr. Amir Firouzjaei, Chinese Medicine Practitioner, Wellth, also adds, that it is rich in vitamins, and minerals that may support circulation and reduce oxidative stress, both of which are beneficial for scalp and hair health.
In fact, chronic inflammation can lead to scalp issues and hair loss, but matcha may help here too. Matcha’s catechins and polyphenols may help reduce inflammation as the experts point out, which is good news for anyone looking to keep shedding at bay.
Matcha also contains caffeine, which can play a surprising role in hair health. “Caffeine has been shown in some studies to stimulate hair follicles by counteracting the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone linked to androgenetic alopecia (pattern baldness),” says Dowling.
Tannins can reduce the absorption of dietary iron if consumed in excess or too close to iron rich meals. Over time, this may exacerbate iron deficiency, which is one of the most common and often overlooked causes of hair shedding, particularly in women. But this is an indirect effect of timing and quantity, not matcha itself....
So why the concern about hair fall? It comes down to matcha’s tannins — compounds that can interfere with iron absorption if consumed in large amounts or too close to meals. “The EGCG tannins found in matcha are a type of polyphenol that can bind iron in the digestive tract, which makes it harder for the body to absorb iron,” Dowling warns.
Iron deficiency is one of the most common and often overlooked causes of hair thinning, particularly in women. But this doesn’t mean you need to give up your matcha latte. The impact of tannins on iron absorption can be mitigated by dietary adjustments, such as consuming vitamin C-rich foods in tandem with iron-rich meals to increase iron absorption.
Rehman echoes this point: “Two to three cups a day is safe, and often beneficial. Simply avoid pairing matcha with your main meals — allow a one to two hour gap, especially if you’re relying on plant-based or iron-rich foods. This preserves iron absorption while letting you enjoy matcha’s antioxidant and calming benefits.”
As they both point out, matcha isn’t the villain in the hair-loss story — but timing and context matter. The real issue often comes down to how and when you drink it, your overall diet, and your iron levels. It is rich in tannins, natural compounds that can block the absorption of non-heme iron, the kind found in plant-based food, if consumed in large amounts or too close to meals. For anyone already running low on iron — and that’s a huge number of people globally, particularly women of reproductive age — this can quietly tip the scales toward deficiency.
Certain individuals may need to be a bit more cautious. “If you have been diagnosed with iron-deficiency anaemia you should avoid drinking any tannin-containing tea or matcha with your meal – instead wait for at least one hour before you have it,” Dowling says.
She also notes that “consuming excessive catechins (one of the compounds found in matcha) may affect thyroid function, especially in hypothyroid patients.”
And while matcha’s caffeine can be helpful in small amounts, Dowling cautions that 'excessive caffeine can elevate cortisol, which is the stress hormone, levels, potentially worsening stress-related hair loss.'
The EGCG tannins found in matcha are a type of polyphenol that can bind iron in the digestive tract, which makes it harder for the body to absorb iron
If you’re taking supplements or medication for hair growth, timing matters. “Matcha can reduce iron absorption if consumed with an iron supplement. It’s best to space them at least 2–3 hours apart,” says Dowling. She also highlights that matcha is high in vitamin K, which “can reduce the effectiveness of certain anticoagulants — and poor circulation can negatively impact hair health.”
Finally, if you’re already taking supplements with high doses of caffeine or green tea extract, pairing them with multiple cups of matcha could tip the balance. This can increase stress hormones and possibly contribute to shedding in sensitive individuals, explain the experts.
So, should you panic-quit your morning matcha? Not quite. Matcha isn’t secretly plotting against your hair — it’s just a little high-maintenance. The real culprit is timing and excess: downing multiple lattes a day or sipping it with every meal can mess with iron absorption and quietly fuel shedding. But with a little strategy — wo cups a day, between meals, and a balanced diet — matcha stays firmly in your hair-healthy corner. Bottom line: don’t cancel your green tea girl era, just sip smarter.
