The secret to healthy hair isn’t just about shampoos and serums; it starts on your plate
Menopause is an exhausting ride—hot flashes, mood swings, fatigue… and then there’s the hair. Thinning strands or sudden shedding can feel like a cruel twist, but understanding the hormonal shifts behind it can help you reclaim both control and confidence.
Maria Dowling, founder of Mariadowling Salon Dubai, explains: “With both oestrogen and progesterone decreasing during this time of life, the hair can become thin. In some cases, there can even be increased facial hair growth, like on the chin or upper lip, as androgens act differently on various hair follicles.”
“Oestrogen helps hair grow by keeping it in its growth phase longer,” Dowling explains. “When oestrogen drops, hair grows for a shorter time before shedding, so it becomes thinner and finer.” Progesterone helps balance male hormones like testosterone, but as progesterone falls, hair thinning can increase.
Lower oestrogen also reduces natural oils, making hair drier and more brittle, while relatively higher male hormones can add to the thinning, explains Dr. Hannabi Hashimkutty, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Qusais. Most women notice this change gradually, often starting around the crown or part line, with hair becoming finer, less dense, and sometimes losing volume or curl.
However, not all hair loss during midlife is menopause-related. Women are also at higher risk for thyroid imbalances, iron deficiency, vitamin D deficiency, or low protein intake, Zinc deficiency all of which can worsen hair thinning.
Other causes of diffuse hair loss are sudden and severe weight loss, medications, underlying autoimmune disorders, weight loss medications, following a febrile illness ( fever). It is essential to rule out these causes with simple blood tests, as addressing them can significantly improve hair health.
Menopausal hair thinning typically presents as a diffuse reduction in volume across the scalp rather than distinct bald patches. Alopecia areata, for instance, causes well-defined circular or oval bald spots, sometimes overnight.
Androgenetic alopecia, another common condition, shows patterned thinning, usually on the crown. A dermatologist can perform a scalp examination, sometimes with trichoscopy or blood work, to differentiate these causes, as Dr. Jobeetha Yoosuf, Specialist Dermatologist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital explains.
Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp, says Dowling. Keeping your scalp in top shape is key. Supplements can boost thicker, fuller hair, while treatments such as topical minoxidil, oral medications, or low-level laser therapy can slow thinning and even encourage regrowth. “You may not fully reverse hair loss, but these treatments can help keep what you have and improve overall hair density,” Dowling adds.
Dr. Yoosuf, adds that regenerative and hormonal therapies like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), microneedling with growth factors, and emerging exosome treatments are showing promise. Some women may also benefit from anti-androgen medications like spironolactone, prescribed under medical supervision.
Healthy hair isn’t just about shampoos and serums. It starts on your plate. “Protein is key for keratin, the building block of hair,” says Dowling. “Aim for around 60 grams a day. Iron helps carry oxygen to your follicles, vitamin A keeps your scalp hydrated, vitamin D supports new hair growth, and Vitamin C boosts collagen and helps your body absorb iron.”
Dr. Hannabi Hashimkutty adds that a balanced diet with phytoestrogens and healthy fats—flaxseed, walnuts, and salmon—can help slow thinning. Pair that with exercise, yoga, and stress-busting routines, and you’re giving your hair the best shot.
Menopausal women should also keep an eye on zinc, B12, vitamin D, and iron—deficiencies here can make hair brittle and break easily. What you eat literally shows up in your hair and skin. She also warns that some medications, like certain weight-loss injections, can trigger shedding, so always check with a healthcare professional before trying anything new.
Hair loss can feel upsetting, but knowing what’s happening makes the journey easier. As Maria Dowling reassures, “Your hair is not just about beauty—it’s a reflection of overall health. With the right care, you can navigate these changes gracefully.”
And there’s hope: Dr. Hannabi Hashimkutty reminds women that while menopausal thinning may not fully reverse, there’s plenty you can do. “Menopause is a natural transition. Treatments, diet, and scalp care can make a real difference in how your hair looks and feels.”
Menopause brings change—sometimes subtle, sometimes stark—but knowledge and proactive care put you back in the driver’s seat. From scalp detoxes to targeted nutrition, stress management, and professional treatments, it’s possible to maintain hair that is healthier, thicker, and resilient.
Here’s how you can take control:
1. Prioritise scalp health
Healthy hair starts at the roots. Regular scalp care, including detoxes and gentle cleansing, keeps follicles healthy.
2. Consider professional treatments
Dermatologists often recommend topical minoxidil, oral medications, or low-level laser therapy to slow hair loss and improve density.
3. Boost nutrition
Protein is key for keratin production—aim for around 60g a day.
Iron, vitamin A, vitamin D, and vitamin C support follicle growth, scalp hydration, and collagen formation.
Include phytoestrogens and healthy fats like flaxseed, walnuts, and salmon to help mitigate thinning.
4. Monitor deficiencies
Zinc, B12, vitamin D, and iron shortages can worsen hair fragility. “The food you eat literally comes out through your hair and skin,” Dowling notes.
5. Manage lifestyle factors
Exercise, yoga, and stress management can help slow hair loss.
Be cautious with medications like certain weight-loss injections—they can contribute to shedding, so consult a healthcare professional first.
