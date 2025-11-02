UAE breast cancer rate hits 94 per 100,000 women

The UAE maintains one of the world’s highest survival rates for breast cancer
Dubai: The rate of breast cancer in the UAE has reached 94 cases for every 100,000 women, according to the latest figures from the National Cancer Registry, a senior health official revealed according to Emarat Al Youm.
Dr. Asma Saeed Khamees, Consultant Radiologist and Breast Interventional Imaging Specialist at the Emirates Health Services (EHS), and the lead reader in the national early detection program, said that 66 per cent of all breast cancer cases in the UAE are diagnosed at early stages, contributing to a 98 per cent survival and recovery rate.
Dr. Khamees noted that 1,456 new breast cancer cases were recorded in 2023, highlighting the importance of sustained awareness campaigns and the expansion of early screening programs, particularly for younger women. “Early detection offers the highest chances of full recovery,” she said, emphasizing the need for regular, nationwide participation in preventive screenings.
Dr. Khamees pointed out that the UAE’s breast cancer awareness efforts are “significant and ongoing,” yet screening participation remains below international benchmarks. “The main challenge in the Arab region is that we’re seeing cases in much younger age groups, women in their twenties, nearly 10 to 15 years earlier than global averages,” she explained.
She attributed this trend to shared genetic and lifestyle factors across Arab populations, as well as cultural and social barriers that discourage some women from seeking early screening. “In some cases, lack of awareness or social discomfort still prevents women from taking the initiative,” she said.
Despite these challenges, the UAE maintains one of the world’s highest survival rates for breast cancer, comparable to Western countries. “Our two- and five-year survival rates after diagnosis mirror those in advanced healthcare systems,” Dr. Khamees said, adding that this reflects the strength and sophistication of the UAE’s healthcare infrastructure.
The UAE was also among the first countries to integrate artificial intelligence into national breast cancer screening programs, a move that has significantly enhanced diagnostic accuracy and early detection. The country now uses state-of-the-art technologies, including digital mammography and digital tomosynthesis, to identify even the most subtle early signs of the disease.
Dr. Khamees stressed that public awareness and regular screening is the most effective tools for reducing mortality and ensuring early, successful treatment. “The message is clear,” she said. “Early detection saves lives, and with today’s technology, those lives can be saved with remarkable precision.”
