Medcare expands Breast Cancer Awareness with new partnerships Across UAE

Medcare screened 2,000+ women in 2024, with 62% joining for the first time
Dubai: Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres has launched its fourth edition of the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign across the UAE, emphasising the hospital group’s dedication to the early detection and prevention of breast cancer, which is the most prevalent invasive cancer in women in the UAE.
Each October, Medcare’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign turns awareness into action, and this year is set to be the most significant one yet. Following the screening of more than 2,200 women in 2024, with 62 per cent participating for the first time, the initiative is broadening its scope through new cross industry collaborations and enhanced accessibility, making it easier for more women to obtain life saving screenings.
The initiative seeks to ensure that essential preventive care is both affordable and accessible to women during the whole month of October. Women throughout the UAE can take advantage of a complete screening package, which includes either a mammogram or breast ultrasound along with a consultation with a specialist, all for a heavily reduced price.
Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, highlighted the increasing significance of the campaign by stating, "Breast cancer is the leading forms of cancer among women in the UAE, yet it is also one of the most treatable forms of cancer when detected early. Our screening initiative equips women with the knowledge, access, and assurance necessary to prioritise their health. We are so proud to see so many people accessing our breast cancer screenings and witness the impact we make to people’s lives.”
She added that 82 per cent of women who were screened in 2024 came back for follow-up consultations, emphasising the effectiveness of Medcare’s long-term strategy in the fight against breast cancer.
To broaden its outreach beyond clinical environments, Medcare has formed collaborations with prominent cross industry partners such as Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), Krispy Kreme, Activate (City Centre Mirdif), AGMC Geely and The Platform Studios to bring better awareness and education to women of all ages about the importance of breast cancer screenings.
These partnerships aim to promote breast cancer awareness in everyday venues where women shop, socialise, and engage with each other as well as larger awareness initiatives with Pink October branded Geely cars driving around Dubai for the month, and social media contests.
"Through our collaboration with trusted brands in the community, we are breaking barriers and fostering dialogue about breast and women’s health in spaces that feel familiar and welcoming," stated Dr. Shanila.
“October marks a very important month for Medcare, a month where all our efforts are directed towards creating the maximum awareness and impact to encourage as many women as possible to take action and charge of their health. We see time and time again how a small step in the right direction can save lives and we are dedicated more than ever to be a part of this important mission," said Rania Akkela, Head of Marketing at Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres. "We are overwhelmed with the amount of support we see from different industry collaborators looking to join our mission against breast cancer and we would like to thank all our partners for their support in taking our mission to the next level.”
With each edition of the campaign, more women are not only undergoing initial screenings but also actively engaging in regular preventive check-ups.
Medcare is offering an Dh350 screening package at its hospitals and medical centers across Dubai and Sharjah, inviting both new and returning patients all through October. Attendees will also benefit from educational materials and professional advice on risk factors, prevention strategies, and the significance of regular screenings.
Medcare’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign transcends a mere temporary effort; it represents a commitment to fostering early detection as a lasting practice.
