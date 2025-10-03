Burjeel Cancer Institute rolls out Mobile Mammogram Truck for free screenings across Abu Dhabi

The Pink Truck offers free breast cancer screenings across Abu Dhabi region this Oct-Nov
Abu Dhabi: In an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote early detection, Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), the largest cancer care network in the UAE, has launched a Mobile Mammogram Truck. Launched with the theme “Scan for Life”, the initiative marks Pink October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and offers complimentary screenings and educational sessions across the UAE.
The campaign highlights the critical importance of regular breast screenings. BCI’s distinctive Pink Truck will travel across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra throughout October and November, making stops at various locations to offer complimentary breast cancer screenings.
The initiative aims to make breast cancer screening more accessible, reaching women across different communities, particularly those above 40 years of age. By encouraging women to prioritize their health and take advantage of the free mammogram services, the campaign underscores the life-saving potential of early detection.
The mobile unit is equipped with advanced medical facilities, including a high-resolution digital mammography system, which enables women to undergo screenings in a safe and comfortable environment without needing to visit a hospital. A dedicated team of female breast imaging specialists and technicians will conduct the tests, ensuring accuracy while promoting comfort and privacy.
“The launch of the mobile mammogram unit demonstrates our commitment to providing preventive healthcare services for all members of the community. Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide, and early detection is vital for successful treatment. By bringing screening services directly to workplaces, government entities, and public venues, we are breaking down barriers and making it easier for women to prioritize their health. With this initiative, we hope to encourage more women to take the first step toward prevention through early screening,” said Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI.
This campaign is part of a broader series of health awareness programs organized by BCI, which also includes educational sessions led by medical experts. These sessions will cover the symptoms of breast cancer, available treatment options, and lifestyle modifications that may help reduce risk.
Some of the organizations and institutions that will host the Pink Truck include the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Etihad Airways Headquarters, the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Yas American Academy, the Ministry of Justice in Abu Dhabi, and various branches of the Family Development Foundation. The truck will also visit the headquarters of major banks such as Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank, along with stops in Ghayathi and Al Mirfa in Al Dhafra.
The truck will also be present at popular community hubs, shopping malls, business centers, and schools, including Emirates National Schools MBZ Campus, Abu Dhabi Indian School, Zayed City Center Mall, Marina Mall, and Deerfields Mall. At each location, doctors will provide breast screenings, teach women how to perform regular self-examinations, and share important information about symptoms and risk factors.
For more information about the “Scan for Life” campaign and screening locations, please visit our website, follow us on social media, or contact Burjeel Cancer Institute at 80023.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox