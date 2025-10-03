Burjeel Cancer Institute rolls out Mobile Mammogram Truck for free screenings across Abu Dhabi

“The launch of the mobile mammogram unit demonstrates our commitment to providing preventive healthcare services for all members of the community. Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide, and early detection is vital for successful treatment. By bringing screening services directly to workplaces, government entities, and public venues, we are breaking down barriers and making it easier for women to prioritize their health. With this initiative, we hope to encourage more women to take the first step toward prevention through early screening,” said Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI.