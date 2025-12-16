Never too late: 52-year-old Emirati grandmother proves strength has no finish line

“I hope that women get encouraged to try to explore various sports. I wish they don’t stop themselves from trying new set of training or a complete new field of sport. I want them to be confident in the inside that they are capable. That growing older and having kids should not stop them.”

And to those who believe it is “too late” to begin, her advice is simple.

“It is never too late. All you need is to start and the journey will take care of itself. It is about you, not about anyone around you. If you get sick, no one will feel your pain but yourself. Do it for you,” Dr Mariam added.