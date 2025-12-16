Never too late: 52-year-old Emirati grandmother proves strength has no finish line

Dr Mariam Al Blooshi turns discipline, sport and resilience into a way of life
At the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2025, amid the sea of runners on the streets, one figure stood out not just for crossing the 10km finish line, but for the story she carried with her. Dr Mariam Al Blooshi, an Emirati grandmother, senior energy professional and athlete, ran with a quiet confidence that comes from decades of resilience, discipline and belief.
At 52, the Abu Dhabi native is a Team Leader in Improved Oil Recovery (IOR) at ADNOC Onshore. She is also a mother of six and a grandmother to two – roles she balances alongside an extraordinary sporting resume that would challenge athletes half her age.
Dr Mariam has participated in five ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathons and four half marathons, about 40 races of 10km, 10 races of 5km, three trail races and nine Spartan races, including two gruelling Beast events (21km), four Super 10km and three Sprint 5km.
Her competitive spirit extends beyond running: she has secured top-three finishes in group Kumite at karate competitions in Edinburgh between 2014 and 2017, placed second in boxing, won first place in the UFC Fitness Challenge 2024, and triumphed at the Tactical Games in Dhafra the same year.
It is never too late. All you need is to start and the journey will take care of itselfDr Mariam Al Blooshi
But for her, medals and podiums tell only part of the story.
“Sports have changed my life entirely,” she told Gulf News.
“I feel energetic and ready to handle my work and life tasks with power and confidence. It built my self-confidence. With God’s help I could raise my kids alone and be able to provide to them. I took work challenges with strength. Sports lifted my spirits and kept me mentally sharp.”
Her participation in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, she said, is non-negotiable.
“It’s actually a routine practice for me to join ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon every year. I wouldn’t miss the marathon vibes. Since the first time I joined I had this strong bond with the marathon.”
Dr Al Blooshi is also a passionate advocate of the marathon’s ‘She Wins’ platform, which spotlights women from across society who defy expectations.
“She Wins introduces ordinary women with families, from the same society we live in, under the same circumstances, that managed unordinary achievements. That makes every other women wonder: ‘if she can do it, maybe I can do it’. It gives the push to step the first step in the sports world.”
That message is central to her mission – at work, at home and in the wider community.
“I hope that women get encouraged to try to explore various sports. I wish they don’t stop themselves from trying new set of training or a complete new field of sport. I want them to be confident in the inside that they are capable. That growing older and having kids should not stop them.”
And to those who believe it is “too late” to begin, her advice is simple.
“It is never too late. All you need is to start and the journey will take care of itself. It is about you, not about anyone around you. If you get sick, no one will feel your pain but yourself. Do it for you,” Dr Mariam added.
