Abu Dhabi announces partial road closures this weekend

This is what you need to know

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Road closure this weekend
Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced partial road closure between Sat, Dec 13, and Mon, Dec 15, on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10).

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
