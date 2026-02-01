GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi lowers speed limits on one key road; Dubai Marathon causes route diversions

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
If you are out and about on Dubai roads this morning, you need to know about certain closures and diversions because of the many events taking place today.

For Dubai Marathon, for instance, which is currently underway, certain routes are being redirected. Certain road sections will be temporarily closed to allow runners to pass safely and will reopen once the race concludes.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority have thus asked commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow directional signs to reach their destinations with minimal disruption.

In Abu Dhabi as well you can expect a slight tweak to roads. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) – AD Mobility announced partial road closure on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street and Al Bateen Street today.

Abu Dhabi Police also put forth a notice this morning on X saying that the speed on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road has been reduced to 80km/h because of fog affecting visibility.

It also urged all motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

