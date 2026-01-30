Dubai Police bring Haq Al Laila magic to Global Village

The celebration forms part of Dubai Police’s support for the government’s Season of Wulfa initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The initiative is led and overseen by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.