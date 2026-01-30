Dubai Police bring Haq Al Laila magic to Global Village

Children’s gifts, live music and heritage fun highlight Saturday family celebration
Dubai Police will celebrate the traditional Haq Al Laila (Mid Shaaban) occasion on Saturday at Global Village with a family-friendly event featuring children’s gifts and a variety of entertainment activities.
Organised by Dubai Police through the Positive Spirit Council, the celebration is being held in cooperation with Global Village, the Events Security Committee (ESC) and the Hemaya Schools programme.
The event will take place at 4.30pm in the open area opposite the UAE Pavilion, inviting families and members of the community to take part in the festive atmosphere marking the middle of Shaaban.
The celebration forms part of Dubai Police’s support for the government’s Season of Wulfa initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The initiative is led and overseen by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.
Fatima Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, said Dubai Police remains committed to strengthening community values and reinforcing human connections through initiatives inspired by Emirati heritage and national identity.
“Haq Al Laila is a living example of positive community engagement built on joy, participation and togetherness,” she said. “It brings happiness to children and families while reinforcing feelings of safety and belonging.”
She added that such events support national initiatives aimed at enhancing happiness and quality of life, while helping instil values of cooperation, tolerance and social cohesion among younger generations.
The programme includes the distribution of gifts to children, live performances by the Dubai Police band, the participation of tourist security patrols and traditional night guards, as well as special appearances by the popular police mascots Mansour and Amina — adding to the festive spirit for families and young visitors.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox