Dubai Police join 3,500 at Al Noor Community Race

Inclusive event promotes unity, wellbeing and empowerment
Dubai Police joined over 3,500 community members at the Al Noor Community Race, an inclusive sporting event celebrating People of Determination. Organised by the Al Noor Training Centre in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, the event emphasised social inclusion, wellbeing, and active lifestyles.
The race, led by the Council for Empowerment of People of Determination and the Positive Spirit Council, showcased the abilities of participants of all ages and nationalities. Officials present included Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council; Khalid Al Halyan, Chairman of Al Noor Association; and Fatima Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council.
Saeed Hareb highlighted how the event reflects Dubai’s vision of sport as a way of life for all, noting that participation by People of Determination alongside the wider community sends a powerful humanitarian message.
Fatima Bohjair said Dubai Police’s involvement aligns with the Year of the Family, reinforcing their role in promoting awareness, mutual respect, and equal participation. Khalid Al Halyan praised the partnership between Dubai Police and the Dubai Sports Council as a model of institutional cooperation supporting empowerment and integration.
The event featured a two-kilometre community walk, as well as football, basketball, padel, and an interactive carnival, creating a vibrant atmosphere of unity and cultural diversity. The activities promoted inclusion, community confidence, and shared responsibility, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to a cohesive and inclusive society.
