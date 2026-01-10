Dubai Police Carnival delights families at City Walk

Family-friendly event showcases smart services, live shows and interactive activities
Dubai Police has launched the Dubai Police Carnival at City Walk, drawing large crowds of families and visitors to a lively programme of interactive, educational and entertainment activities.
The carnival runs daily until Sunday from 4pm to 10pm.
The opening was attended by Major General Rashid Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness; and Brigadier Expert Hamed Mohammad Al Hashemi, Director of the General Department of Airport Security.
Brigadier Al Mansouri said the carnival reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening security awareness through engaging community initiatives. He noted that such events enhance communication with the public, reinforce community partnership and build trust between police and society.
He added that the carnival supports Dubai Police’s strategic goals of promoting safety, security and community happiness by introducing police services in a family-friendly and enjoyable setting. “These initiatives open new channels of communication with all segments of society and reinforce the principle that everyone is a partner in maintaining safety,” he said.
Designed for all age groups, the carnival features a range of family-oriented attractions. The Makers Studio hosts creative workshops that encourage children and teenagers to explore their talents in an innovative environment.
Khalid Children’s Magazine, published by the Security Media Department, has a dedicated interactive platform offering digital games, sports activities, competitions and quizzes. Children can also receive printed copies of the magazine, police-themed stickers and special gifts.
Visitors can explore a wide range of police, traffic and community services, led by the Dubai Police smart app, which allows users to pay traffic fines, report accidents and cybercrimes, request certificates and permits, and activate the SOS emergency feature in multiple languages.
The carnival also highlights volunteering opportunities through the Dubai Police Volunteering Platform, encouraging community participation and shared responsibility.
The Smart Home Security service is on display, showcasing an advanced system that connects sensors and cameras directly to Dubai Police’s operations room for 24/7 monitoring and rapid response.
Other services include those dedicated to protecting children and women, the Police Eye service for reporting violations, the smart Lost and Found system, enquiries about circulars and travel bans, and the Aman Roads platform, which promotes traffic safety awareness among drivers, pedestrians and students.
The Dubai Police Museum section offers visitors a glimpse into the force’s history through artefacts, equipment and photographs, alongside the historic Ramadan Cannon, first introduced in 1945.
The carnival programme also features motorcycle and cycling shows, performances by the Dubai Police Academy Band, K9 demonstrations, luxury tourist patrol vehicles, the Ghiath patrol simulator, a vintage Land Rover, and exhibits related to the UAE SWAT Challenge, including an armoured vehicle and diving suit.
