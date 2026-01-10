GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Police Carnival delights families at City Walk

Family-friendly event showcases smart services, live shows and interactive activities

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai Police Carnival delights families at City Walk
Supplied

Dubai Police has launched the Dubai Police Carnival at City Walk, drawing large crowds of families and visitors to a lively programme of interactive, educational and entertainment activities.

The carnival runs daily until Sunday from 4pm to 10pm.

The opening was attended by Major General Rashid Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness; and Brigadier Expert Hamed Mohammad Al Hashemi, Director of the General Department of Airport Security.

Brigadier Al Mansouri said the carnival reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening security awareness through engaging community initiatives. He noted that such events enhance communication with the public, reinforce community partnership and build trust between police and society.

He added that the carnival supports Dubai Police’s strategic goals of promoting safety, security and community happiness by introducing police services in a family-friendly and enjoyable setting. “These initiatives open new channels of communication with all segments of society and reinforce the principle that everyone is a partner in maintaining safety,” he said.

Activities for all ages

Designed for all age groups, the carnival features a range of family-oriented attractions. The Makers Studio hosts creative workshops that encourage children and teenagers to explore their talents in an innovative environment.

Khalid Children’s Magazine, published by the Security Media Department, has a dedicated interactive platform offering digital games, sports activities, competitions and quizzes. Children can also receive printed copies of the magazine, police-themed stickers and special gifts.

Smart services showcased

Visitors can explore a wide range of police, traffic and community services, led by the Dubai Police smart app, which allows users to pay traffic fines, report accidents and cybercrimes, request certificates and permits, and activate the SOS emergency feature in multiple languages.

The carnival also highlights volunteering opportunities through the Dubai Police Volunteering Platform, encouraging community participation and shared responsibility.

Safety and protection

The Smart Home Security service is on display, showcasing an advanced system that connects sensors and cameras directly to Dubai Police’s operations room for 24/7 monitoring and rapid response.

Other services include those dedicated to protecting children and women, the Police Eye service for reporting violations, the smart Lost and Found system, enquiries about circulars and travel bans, and the Aman Roads platform, which promotes traffic safety awareness among drivers, pedestrians and students.

Heritage and live shows

The Dubai Police Museum section offers visitors a glimpse into the force’s history through artefacts, equipment and photographs, alongside the historic Ramadan Cannon, first introduced in 1945.

The carnival programme also features motorcycle and cycling shows, performances by the Dubai Police Academy Band, K9 demonstrations, luxury tourist patrol vehicles, the Ghiath patrol simulator, a vintage Land Rover, and exhibits related to the UAE SWAT Challenge, including an armoured vehicle and diving suit.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Police, DECCA talk environmental security

Dubai Police, DECCA talk environmental security

51m ago2m read
Tom Odell is set to rock Dubai this January

Tom Odell's Dubai concert: Dates, tickets and info

1m read
Dubai Police Carnival

Dubai Police Carnival opens this Friday at City Walk

2m read
Why luxury watches go for millions at UAE, GCC auctions

Why luxury watches go for millions at UAE, GCC auctions

4m read