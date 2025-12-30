GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Police host family-friendly New Year’s Eve festivities across the city

Carnivals, community gatherings and awareness programmes planned for New Year’s Eve 2026

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Planning New Year’s Eve with kids? Dubai Police unveil citywide festivities
Planning New Year’s Eve with kids? Dubai Police unveil citywide festivities

Dubai Police will roll out a series of festive, educational and entertainment activities for families on New Year’s Eve 2026, in collaboration with strategic partners, as part of efforts to combine celebration with community engagement and public awareness.

Events will take place in Naif and along Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, offering residents and visitors interactive experiences that highlight Dubai Police’s security, traffic and community services in a family-friendly setting.

Carnival on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

At Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Police will host the Your Safety, Our Happiness exhibition under the theme Celebrating New Year’s Eve in the spirit of security and innovation.

The family carnival will begin at 5pm and feature a range of activities for children, including creative workshops, a free drawing corner, face painting and a candle-making station. Safety and awareness messages will be delivered in engaging, age-appropriate formats.

Children attending the event will also benefit from a special contribution by Khalid Children’s Magazine, issued by Dubai Police’s Security Media Department. Young visitors will receive police-themed cartoon stickers and printed copies of the magazine, which provides simplified guidance on safety, traffic awareness and community services.

Naif community gathering

Meanwhile, the Positive Spirit Council, in cooperation with Naif Police Station, will organise the Naif Community Gathering at Union Square on Baniyas Street, running from 6pm to 1am.

The event will feature entertainment and sports activities, while introducing participants to Dubai Police services and official communication channels.

Awareness programmes for workers

In addition, the Positive Spirit Council will conduct awareness lectures for workers in Al Muhaisnah, Al Quoz and Jebel Ali on New Year’s Eve, in partnership with strategic partners.

The sessions aim to promote safety, wellbeing and positive behaviour during the holiday period, reinforcing Dubai Police’s commitment to community safety and social responsibility.

Through these initiatives, Dubai Police aims to ensure a safe, inclusive and enjoyable New Year’s Eve for families and communities across the emirate.

Related Topics:
UAEDubai PoliceNew Year

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Karma team after winning the Gulf News Editor’s Choice Award as the Best Sustainable Developer of the Year

Karma Developers champions sustainable real estate

2h ago2m read
How Dubai is prepping for a record New Year’s Eve 2026

How Dubai is prepping for a record New Year’s Eve 2026

2m read
Passengers collect their luggage from conveyor belts at Dubai airports. File photo

Dubai travel surge: Customs unveils new year plan

2m read
The striking gravel installation near Dubai Frame anchors this year’s #ZayedAndRashid campaign.

Watch: Giant tribute to UAE founders unveiled in Dubai

2m read