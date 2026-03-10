According to the Law, in cases where a building is approved for demolition, the rules for vacating tenants set out in Law No. (26) of 2007 on Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in Dubai and its amendments apply. Tenants who vacate under this Law have priority to return to the building after reconstruction or completion of maintenance and repairs, at the same rental value agreed in their original lease, unless otherwise agreed by both parties.