Sheikh Mohammed introduces new law to regulate Dubai’s engineering consultancies

New law to boost Dubai’s engineering sector and support economic, urban growth
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a new law regulating engineering consultancy activities in Dubai, marking a significant step in strengthening the legal framework for the emirate’s consultancy sector.
The law aims to advance the sector and enhance its contribution to Dubai’s economic and urban development. It also seeks to organise engineering consultancy practices in line with the highest international standards and best practices.
The legislation sets clear criteria for classifying consultancy offices based on their experience and capabilities, ensuring their operations align with their expertise. It further encourages investment and aims to attract global firms, positioning Dubai as a leading hub for engineering consultancy services.
Under the new law, a permanent committee named the “Engineering Consultancies Regulation and Development Committee” will be formed by a decision of the Chairman of the Executive Council. Chaired by a representative from Dubai Municipality, the committee will include members from relevant entities and authorities across the emirate.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox