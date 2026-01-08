Three-day family event features live shows, interactive experiences
Families, residents and visitors are invited to step into a world of fun and discovery as the Dubai Police Carnival opens this Friday at City Walk, as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.
Running for three days from 4pm to 10pm, the carnival offers lively entertainment, hands-on experiences and interactive attractions for all ages, giving the public a closer look at police services in a friendly and engaging setting.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, said the carnival reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening ties with the community through open communication and enjoyable initiatives that promote safety, trust and happiness.
Visitors will be able to explore a wide range of police and community services, including the Dubai Police smart app, volunteering opportunities through the national volunteering platform, home security services, cybercrime awareness via the e-Crime Hub, Police Eye reporting services, lost and found enquiries, travel ban and alert services, as well as the Aman Roads platform focused on road safety.
The Dubai Police Museum will also be open to the public, offering insights into the history of policing in Dubai and showcasing key milestones in security and technological advancement.
The carnival programme includes motorcycle and bicycle performances, live music by the Dubai Police Academy band, police dog demonstrations, luxury tourist patrol vehicles and a virtual reality experience inside the Ghiath patrol car. Heritage displays, including a classic Land Rover and the Ramadan cannon, will also be on show, alongside special exhibits from the UAE SWAT Challenge.
Young visitors can enjoy creative workshops at the Makers Studio, interactive digital games, sports activities, puzzles, competitions and giveaways at the Khalid Children’s Magazine platform.
The Dubai Police Carnival promises a vibrant family-friendly experience, combining entertainment with education in a relaxed atmosphere at City Walk.
