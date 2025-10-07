Free things to do with the family in Dubai

Dubai Mall – the largest in the city – is made for a day of exploration. Whether you want to see the statues of the drivers in the waterfall area, hop around at Level Shoes – which just happens to be the world's largest luxury shoe store spanning over 96,000 square feet – or simply relax and engage in a bout of people watching, there’s something here for you. One of our favourite activities is sitting by the Dubai Aquarium and watching schools of fishes swimming by. From baby sharks to manta rays – and the Nemo fish – there’s plenty to look at. Want to get closer? Now, that’ll cost you some cash; for Dh169 onwards, you can walk through the aquarium and get up close and personal to the water babies.