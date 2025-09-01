Now, you can dock your yacht and dine at Dubai’s top waterfront restaurants

Dock & Dine allows yacht owners, guests to access waterfront restaurants, hotels easily
Dubai: Dubai is making it easier than ever for yacht owners to enjoy the city’s best waterfront restaurants. The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) announced Monday the launch of a new program called Dock and Dine.
The programme enables people on yachts to easily dock at up to 20 different marinas and marine stations across the city for a meal, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office.
The Dock and Dine programme includes marinas such as Dubai Harbour Marinas, Mina Rashid Marina, and the Palm Jumeirah Marina, among others. The initiative is designed for easy, short-stay yachting visits.
Yachting enthusiasts can look forward to enjoying a meal at a waterfront restaurant or visiting a nearby attraction. Dock and Dine makes it simple.
The new service provides:
Free Moorage: Enjoy complimentary docking at participating marinas and marine stations.
Quick Reservations: Get a reservation confirmed in as little as five minutes to one hour.
Dedicated Assistance: Dock tenders will assist with smooth drop-offs and pick-ups.
Streamlined Process: The entire city has a standardised process for a consistent experience, so you won’t have to deal with different rules at each location.
DET and DMA are promoting the new initiative as a perfect way to enjoy Dubai’s winter weather, from October to April, by cruising to various spots and trying a diverse range of cuisines.
The Dock & Dine initiative is a key part of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to strengthen the city’s position as a global leader in business and tourism.
According to Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, the initiative “galvanises the yachting sector” and “reflects our commitment to exceptional service, safety, and innovation.”
According to Al Maktoum, “This not only improves the arrival experience for foreign-flagged vessels but also ensures every yacht guest enjoys streamlined access and world-class service.”
Meanwhile, Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), added that the program is “a testament to visionary leadership” and will “enrich the wide-ranging value proposition that positions Dubai as the ideal base for international yacht tourism.”
He said, “By establishing convenient connections between our world-class marinas and dining experiences, we are enriching the wide-ranging value proposition that positions Dubai as the ideal base for international yacht tourism and a must-visit destination.”
With a network of over 4,000 berths, Dubai is well-equipped to welcome vessels of all sizes. The city’s strategic location and simplified visa procedures for foreign-flagged vessels make it an attractive destination for yacht owners from around the world.
The initiative also highlights the city’s booming food and beverage scene, which was recently recognised by the fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai.
The other marinas participating in the Dock & Dine initiative include: Al Seef Marina, Bulgari Marina, Creek Marina Yacht Club, Dubai Islands Marina, Dubai Creek Marina, Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Jebel Ali Marina, Jewel of the Creek Marina, Jumeirah 1 Marina, Marasi Bay Marina, Marsa Al Arab Marina, Palm Azure Jetty, Palm East Vista Mare Jetty, Palm West Club Jetty, Port De La Mer Marina, Umm Suqeim 1 Marina, and Umm Suqeim 2 Marina.
