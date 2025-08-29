Este Medical Group boosts health tourism in Dubai with Dh40m investment

Skin and hair specialist Este Medical Group is leading a remarkable surge in health tourism in Dubai as visitors flock from across the world in pursuit of the best.

The UAE’s first seven-star clinic has enjoyed an incredible 12 months since opening at 3 Jumeirah Beach Road, Al Athar Street, welcoming customers from 64 countries.

The beauty expert’s blend of cutting-edge technology, innovative treatments and exceptional customer service has made it a global leader.

Dh40 million investment in Dubai

Este Medical Group is at the forefront of a movement that is seeing Dubai become the number one medical travel destination.

“It has been an incredible first year for Este Medical Dubai and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received so far,” says Sam Cinkir, CEO of Este Medical Group.