The initiative aims to strengthen family ties and pass on key Emirati traditions
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council, said the desert was the first school of the forefathers — a place where earlier generations learned patience, resilience and self-reliance.
He said Dubai is now restoring that formative role in a modern way that meets the needs of today’s children, through initiatives that reflect the emirate’s focus on investing in the family and community as a unified whole.
His remarks came as Dubai prepares to launch the winter edition of “Ghamran Camp” on December 12 in the emirate’s desert. The initiative offers a unique community experience aimed at strengthening family bonds and passing on traditional Emirati skills to younger generations.
Bringing together fathers and sons from across Dubai, the camp will provide an immersive setting where participants learn essential practices rooted in Emirati identity while experiencing the desert as a space for culture, connection and personal growth.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox