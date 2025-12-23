Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Health

In Dubai, healthcare is not just a service; it is a right and a responsibility
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today visited Dubai Health’s headquarters to review its integrated operations combining advanced medical care, academic excellence, and humanitarian initiatives.
On his social media account, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “During my visit to Dubai Health’s headquarters, I reviewed its integrated operations combining advanced medical care, academic excellence, and humanitarian initiatives, all aimed at improving public health and quality of life.”
Sheikh Hamdan added: “I also explored its community and digital services that prioritise the wellbeing of citizens, residents and visitors alike. In Dubai, healthcare is not just a service; it is a right and a responsibility. We remain committed to supporting this vital sector, which is integral to all human achievement and a sustainable future.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox