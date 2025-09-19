Sheikh Hamdan launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to honour late brother’s humanitarian legacy

He continued: “May Allah Almighty have mercy on Rashid. He was a man whose heart was devoted to quiet acts of goodness, always extending kindness to those around him. Today, his generosity continues to touch lives, instilling hope and restoring confidence in the future. Through ‘Rashid Villages’, our goal is to transform lives in a lasting way to bring back hope, provide a foundation for dignity, and reaffirm that in Dubai, generosity is not merely a value but a way of life, one that continues to open doors to growth, stability, and opportunity.”