UAE–Ecuador ties in focus as Sheikh Mohammed meets President Daniel Noboa

He highlighted that the UAE, guided by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to focus on diversifying the economy and developing new sectors such as renewable energy, green industries, and the digital economy. This, he said, opens new opportunities for growth and supports sustainable development for both nations.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the Ecuadorian President and stressed the UAE’s commitment to building deeper relations with Latin American nations, including Ecuador. He said the UAE aims to expand its network of economic and development partnerships globally, noting that the country’s approach is based on shared interests, mutual respect, and a forward-looking vision.

The meeting, also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, underscored the growing relationship between the two countries as they explore new areas of partnership.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai , met on Sunday with Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa at Zabeel Palace, where the two leaders discussed plans to expand cooperation across key sectors and strengthen long-term ties.

He reaffirmed Ecuador’s interest in expanding trade, investment, and cooperation with the UAE, especially in tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and modern technologies. Noboa said such partnerships could help both countries create new economic opportunities and support sustainable growth.

President Noboa conveyed the greetings of the Ecuadorian government and people, congratulating the UAE on its 54th Eid Al Etihad and wishing the nation continued progress. He praised the UAE’s achievements across various fields and said Ecuador is keen to learn from the country’s development model.

They also expressed satisfaction with the steady growth of UAE–Ecuador relations in recent years and agreed on the need to continue building on this momentum.

The talks touched on key regional and international developments. Both sides highlighted the importance of promoting peace and stability, noting that global cooperation is essential for sustaining development and addressing shared challenges.

The leaders expressed their aim to create a “qualitative leap” in bilateral cooperation by supporting practical joint projects and exchanging expertise in areas that can drive economic advancement.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation in sectors vital to long-term development. Discussions covered economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, sustainability, the digital economy, and agriculture. They also explored ways to boost tourism exchange and encourage partnerships between private-sector organisations in both countries.

The meeting concluded with both countries reaffirming their commitment to shaping a stronger, future-focused partnership that serves the development goals of their people.

The UAE delegation included Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; and Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, UAE Ambassador to Peru and Non-Resident Ambassador to Ecuador.

