UAE in 1971: A historic year that shaped a nation’s 54-year journey

UAE has come a long way, establishing itself firmly as a modern and progressive nation

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
An aerial view of Abu Dhabi corniche at the time of federation formed in 1971. As the UAE celebrates 54 years of unity on December 2, 2025, the nation reflects on 1971 — the pivotal year when the foundations of the modern Emirates were laid. Archival images from Gulf News, chronicling life just before and after the formation of the federation, offer a rare window into a nation on the brink of extraordinary change.
WAM/Gulf News Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Sir Geoffrey Arthur, UK Political Resident in the Gulf, at the signing of the Treaty of Friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom at Al Diyafah Palace in Jumeirah, Dubai on 2 Dec 1971.
GN Archives
Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, then an adviser to Sheikh Zayed, was appointed the UAE's first Foreign Minister and announced to the media the formation of the UAE. Above, Ahmad Khalifa Al Suwaidi reads the statement on the formation of the United Arab Emirates at Al Diafah Palace in Jumeirah, Dubai.
National Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan prior to the raising of the UAE flag following the proclamation of the Union at Al Diafah Palace in Jumeirah in Dubai on 2 Dec 1971.
National Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Mu'alla and Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi in a group photograph after the proclamation of the Union of the United Arab Emirates at Al Diafah Palace in Jumeirah in Dubai on 2 Dec 1971.
WAM/Gulf News archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan with Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum at Al Bahar Palace in Abu Dhabi
Gulf News Archives
The first UAE Cabinet meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
WAM/Gulf News archives
An aerial view of Dubai creek.
WAM/Gulf News archives
Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 1971. Sheikh Mohammed was appointed Head Of Dubai Police and Security in 1968 and UAE Minister of Defence after federation in 1971. He was the youngest minister of defence in the world at that time.
WAM/Gulf News archives
An aerial view of Abu Dhabi International Airport (now Al Bateen Executive Airport).
National Archives
Dubai International airport in 1971. The first airport had only four gates. Construction of the airport was ordered by the late ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in 1959. It officially opened in 1960 with its first airfield, at which time it was able to handle aircraft the size of a Douglas DC-3 on a 1,800-metre-long (5,900 ft) runway made of compacted sand.
Dubai Airports
A view of Khorfakkan.
National Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan is accompanied by Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during his tour in the Northern Emirates.
National Archives
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan seen listening to a teacher presenting a project concerning static electricity during the first annual exhibition at Al Kindi Primary School in Abu Dhabi.
National Archives
Dubai creek in 1971.
National Archives
