Where to join UAE’s grand National Day celebrations across all Emirates
Dubai: UAE's Eid Al Etihad parades are set to take place across the UAE, offering residents and visitors the chance to join in the celebrations marking the nation’s 54th Eid Al Etihad. Here’s a guide to the key locations and events.
City Walk in Dubai will be at the centre of the Eid Al Etihad 54 Parade on December 1 from 4pm. Highlights include the Dubai Police Marching Band, horse-mounted officers from the Dubai Police, students from the Dubai Police Academy, and community participants taking part in the parade.
The Maritime Parade Celebrations in Ras Al Khaimah kick off on December 1at 3pm. Later in the day, the Al Qawasim Corniche will host festivities from 4pm to 11pm, featuring parades and other cultural displays.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba will host the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations. The Eid Al Etihad Parade is scheduled for December 4. Between 1 and 3 December, festival visitors can also enjoy twice-daily shows of the Eid Al Etihad Convoy at 4:30pm and 7:40pm.
Sharjah’s Al Batayeh will feature parades and folk performances until November 29, alongside the “Union Bus” distributing gifts to visitors. Al Dhaid will host a grand parade and heritage market from 26 to 30 November.
Kalba will present its annual operetta, parades, water sports competitions, and fireworks as part of its National Day celebrations. Al Khrous will also hold celebrations on 28 November, including parades
Fireworks and celebrations for UAE National Day light up the country every year, and 2025 is no exception. Residents and visitors can enjoy spectacular displays at locations across the Emirates, alongside public screenings of the official Eid Al Etihad ceremony.
Popular fireworks locations
Fireworks will take place across the UAE at several key spots, including Global Village, Sheikh Zayed Festival, Festival Bay, Hatta, Khorfakkan, Kalba, and more, offering families and tourists multiple viewing options.
Public screenings of the Eid Al Etihad ceremony
The official Eid Al Etihad ceremony will be broadcast across the country, allowing audiences to watch the celebrations live in multiple locations:
Abu Dhabi: Khalifa City, Al Falah, Al Shamkha, and several Majlis venues including Al Hawasim, Al Khatm, Al Shawamekh, and Shakhbout City.
Al Dhafra: Al Dhafra Public Park in Madinat Zayed, Liwa Oasis, Al Shabahana Park in Al Sila’, Al Harat Park in Bida Mutawa’, the public park on Delma Island, Zayed Al Khair Park in Ghayathi, and the Majlis of Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi.
Al Ain: Near Al Ain International Airport and in majlis locations including Al Tuwayya, Al Masoudi, Al Foah, and Al Maqam.
Dubai: Al Khawaneej, Global Village, and Dubai Festival City Mall.
Sharjah: Al Siyouh Park and Kshisha Park.
Ajman: Ajman Marina, Al Jurf Family Park, and Al Warqa Public Park.
Umm Al Quwain: Creek Waterfront.
Ras Al Khaimah: Al Qawasim Corniche and Flagpole Plaza.
Fujairah: Umbrella Beach.
Nationwide access
Audiences across the UAE can also watch the official ceremony live from Abu Dhabi via nationwide cinema screenings, local TV channels, the Eid Al Etihad YouTube channel, and the official website, ensuring everyone can join in the celebrations.
