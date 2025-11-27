Explained: The national day that honours Emirati martyrs and recognises their sacrifices
Dubai: Ahead of the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad (National Day) celebrations, the country pauses on November 30 to observe Commemoration Day.
The solemn national occasion is not a public holiday and it honours Emirati martyrs who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation across civilian, military and humanitarian roles, serving as a moment of collective reflection and remembrance.
The day was established in 2015 by a decree from the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It was created as a lasting tribute to the UAE’s fallen heroes and stands as a national promise that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.
On Commemoration Day, the nation collectively reaffirms its commitment to honouring its martyrs. Across the Emirates, government institutions and community members take part in ceremonies that reflect respect, unity and remembrance. The day also serves as a moment of solidarity and continued support for the families of those who lost their lives.
According to the newly issued 2025 protocol, all government entities are required to follow a precise sequence of observance on Sunday, November 30:
The flag will be lowered from 8am to 11.30am
A one-minute silent prayer will be observed at 11.30am, concluding at 11.31am
The flag will then be raised at 11.31am, accompanied by the UAE national anthem
These coordinated actions reflect the collective national act of remembrance observed across the country.
Wahat Al Karama, also known by its English translation Oasis of Dignity, is a war memorial and monument located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, directly opposite the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
The memorial was unveiled on Commemoration Day on November 30, 2016. It is home to a permanent tribute commemorating the United Arab Emirates’ heroes, including soldiers, police, diplomats and civilians, dating back to 1971.
The Memorial at Wahat Al Karama, designed by British artist Idris Khan, is the centrepiece of the site. It is a public art structure formed of 31 massive leaning tablets clad in aluminium.
Each tablet leans against the other, portraying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that connect the leadership of the UAE with its citizens, residents and the servicemen and women who protect them.
Closer inspection reveals poems and quotations engraved into the tablets’ surfaces in simple script. Along the base of the Memorial, a long spine bears the Armed Forces’ pledge of allegiance, reinforcing the site’s deep national and emotional significance.
The Memorial Plaza is an open space surrounded by amphitheatre-style seating paved with travertine stone. The seating area can accommodate up to 1,200 people. At the heart of the plaza is a spectacular shallow pool, offering visitors a striking reflection of both the Memorial and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Through its official observance and the enduring presence of Wahat Al Karama, Commemoration Day stands as a lasting expression of national memory and respect. It serves not only to honour fallen heroes, but also to remind future generations of the values of service, unity and sacrifice.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox