UAE Ministry of Defense honours the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes on Commemoration Day

Leaders salute courage and loyalty of the country’s brave sons
On the occasion of Commemoration Day in the UAE, the nation stands proud of its loyal sons who gave their lives in defense of the land, its leadership, and its flag. Marking this occasion, several leaders of the UAE Armed Forces expressed pride and gratitude for the martyrs and their acts of valor that will remain forever etched in the memory of future generations.
Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, said: “Through their eternal sacrifices, our heroic martyrs have written shining pages in the history of the United Arab Emirates, defending truth, aiding those in need, and standing with the oppressed. The martyrs of our nation gave their lives out of deep faith in the noble values and principles instilled in us by our wise leadership.”
For his part, Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, said on Commemoration Day: “Commemoration Day embodies the sacrifices of the martyrs of our Armed Forces, who gave their lives in defense of the nation and its achievements. It is an expression of our pride in the values of loyalty, belonging, courage, and determination represented by our martyrs, and a reaffirmation that the nation is proud of its sons who sacrificed their lives to safeguard its sovereignty.”
Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, also said on this national occasion: “Commemoration Day is a cherished national occasion to honor the righteous martyrs of the nation, highlight their heroism, and immortalize their sacrifices in the memory of the homeland. It is also an opportunity to draw inspiration from the values of sacrifice and loyalty embodied by these heroes across all fields of national service, ensuring that the UAE remains proud, dignified, and its flag forever raised high.”
