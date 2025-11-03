GOLD/FOREX
UAE Flag Day celebrations marked across the country

UAE Flag Day is a momentous occasion

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Students gather at Sharjah’s Flag Island to celebrate UAE Flag Day, waving the nation’s colours high in a spirited display of unity and pride.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
1/13
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised the nation’s flag at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi to mark Flag Day, a national occasion that reflects the values of loyalty, unity, and pride in the country’s identity and national spirit.
UAE Presidential Court
2/13
Sheikh Mohamed stated that the raising of the UAE flag on Flag Day stands as a symbol of national pride and unity. He noted that the presence of retired service personnel who had contributed to the UAE’s development reflected the deep loyalty and dedication shown by generations of Emiratis.
UAE Presidential Court
3/13
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, raises the UAE flag during a Flag Day ceremony at The Founders Memorial.
UAE Presidential Court
4/13
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has raised the UAE flag at Zayed National Museum, marking the UAE’s Flag Day, celebrated annually on 3 November.
WAM
5/13
On this occasion, Sheikh Khaled said: “UAE Flag Day is a historic national moment that reflects the deep sense of belonging and loyalty our people hold for their nation and its leadership.
WAM
6/13
UAE Armed Forces honour guards participate in a Flag Day ceremony at Qasr Al Hosn.
UAE Presidential Court
7/13
Students celebrate UAE Flag Day at Flag Island in Sharjah, proudly waving the national flag in a vibrant show of unity and patriotism.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8/13
Visitors at Emirates Heritage Village in Abu Dhabi celebrate UAE Flag Day, honouring the national colours in a vibrant display of unity, heritage and pride.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
9/13
Gulf News staff proudly marked the UAE Flag Day, coming together to raise the national flag and celebrate the country’s values of unity, strength and shared national identity.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News
10/13
Gulf News Interim CEO Vijay Vaghela raises the UAE flag during Flag Day celebrations at the Gulf News headquarters in Dubai.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News
11/13
The UAE flag during a Flag Day ceremony at Qasr Al Hosn.
UAE Presidential Court
12/13
The UAE flag was hoisted across schools, government departments, ministries and by all members of the community as a way to express love for the homeland and loyalty to the UAE’s wise leadership.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
13/13
The United Arab Emirates University celebrated “Flag Day” with the participation of university leadership, academic and administrative staff, and students, reaffirming the shared values of belonging and loyalty.
UAE University

