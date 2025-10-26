GOLD/FOREX
UAE Flag Day 2025: Sheikh Mohammed urges nation to raise the flag together

November 3 marks the 13th year of the national event symbolising unity and pride

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on all ministries and institutions to raise the UAE flag simultaneously on November 3 at 11am.

This year marks the 13th anniversary of the national occasion. While not a public holiday, Emiratis and expatriates across the country come together on the day to hoist the flag at offices, schools, parks, and public spaces.

On his official social media account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On November 3, we celebrate UAE Flag Day — an annual occasion to renew our pledge, reaffirm our loyalty, and express our love for our nation’s flag, the symbol of our sovereignty and the emblem of our Union.”

He added: “We call upon all Emiratis, residents, and institutions across the country to raise the UAE flag on Monday, November 3, at 11 a.m., as a gesture of unity and solidarity, and an embodiment of our shared values of patriotism, belonging, and devotion to our nation and its leadership.”

“May the UAE flag forever fly high in glory, and may it always wave with pride and honour,” Sheikh Mohammed posted.

UAE Flag Day was first celebrated in 2013, an initiative launched by Sheikh Mohammed to mark the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession as President of the UAE in 2004. It has since been commemorated every year on November 3 as a symbol of unity and national pride.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

