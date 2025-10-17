GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE's Union March to be held on December 4

Event meant to show pride the Emirati people hold for their homeland and leadership

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Emirati men participate in a traditional Al Ayyala dance during the ‘March of the Union’ parade, at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival.
Emirati men participate in a traditional Al Ayyala dance during the ‘March of the Union’ parade, at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The Presidential Court announced that the Union March will be held on December 4, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Festival site in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, with the participation of members of Emirati tribes from across the nation.

The event celebrates the 54th Union Day of the UAE, and is meant to show the deep love, loyalty, and pride the Emirati people hold for their homeland and leadership.

In a statement, the Presidential Court said that those wishing to participate may contact their designated tribal coordinators through the toll-free number 8003300, available daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Registration will remain open from October 19 to 26, 2025.

Held annually around Union Day, the event features traditional processions, folk performances, and displays of Emirati heritage at the Sheikh Zayed Festival grounds in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Al Mubarak began her career in conservation in 2001 when she helped to establish Emirates Nature – WWF.

Mohammed lauds Al Mubarak on IUCN President re-election

2m read
A still from When I Fly Towards You.

5 Chinese dramas that are perfect from start to finish

3m read
The embassy advised citizens to comply with all public-safety directives .

UAE issues weather advisory for Emiratis in Turkey

1m read
UAE unveils community-crafted Emirati Birthday Song

UAE unveils community-crafted Emirati Birthday Song

1m read