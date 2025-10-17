UAE's Union March to be held on December 4

Event meant to show pride the Emirati people hold for their homeland and leadership
Abu Dhabi: The Presidential Court announced that the Union March will be held on December 4, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Festival site in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, with the participation of members of Emirati tribes from across the nation.
The event celebrates the 54th Union Day of the UAE, and is meant to show the deep love, loyalty, and pride the Emirati people hold for their homeland and leadership.
In a statement, the Presidential Court said that those wishing to participate may contact their designated tribal coordinators through the toll-free number 8003300, available daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Registration will remain open from October 19 to 26, 2025.
Held annually around Union Day, the event features traditional processions, folk performances, and displays of Emirati heritage at the Sheikh Zayed Festival grounds in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.
