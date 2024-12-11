Abu Dhabi: The “Union Fortress” military event has consistently demonstrated exceptional collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and various federal and local government agencies across the UAE.

Since its inaugural event at the Abu Dhabi Corniche in March 2017, the military parade has travelled to different emirates, showcasing the unity and strength of the nation’s institutions.

Now in its 10th edition, final preparations are underway for the highly anticipated “Union Fortress 10” military parade, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Demonstration by the UAE armed forces during an earlier Union Fortress parade. Image Credit:

Pride and Loyalty

With the theme “Pride and Loyalty, Pledge and Allegiance, Security and Prosperity,” the event brings together 45 governmental, semi-governmental, and private sector entities to work alongside the Ministry of Defence in ensuring its success. 26,000 attendees

The parade is scheduled to take place in Al Ain city on Friday, December 13, at 4pm. The event will be held at the Al Ain International Airport, which has been specially equipped to accommodate up to 26,000 attendees.

The parade will feature key forces, including the Land Force, Air Force and Air Defence, Presidential Guard, Joint Aviation, National Guard, and Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence. This collaboration reflects the unified vision of these forces, demonstrating the importance of teamwork in ensuring the nation’s security and stability.

The preparations highlight the commitment of the UAE’s Armed Forces and security agencies, showcasing their readiness and the high level of professionalism of their personnel. This further solidifies the “Union Fortress” as a premier national event that celebrates the strength and unity of the country.

The parade will feature key forces, including the Land Force, Air Force and Air Defence, Presidential Guard, Joint Aviation, National Guard, and Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence. Image Credit:

Entertainment village

In addition to the military parade, the Ministry of Defence will host an entertainment village for families and children at the event site. Open to the public from 10am to 10pm, the village will feature various entertainment activities, along with a dedicated area for visitors to learn more about the role of the Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation’s progress.