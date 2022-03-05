Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the ‘Union Fortress 8’ military parade, organised by UAE Armed Forces in cooperation with Dubai Police, was held at South Expo near Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

The parade and live action drills at the event highlighted the advanced capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces, the expertise and skills of its personnel and its state-of-the-art equipment and technologies.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the advanced competencies of the UAE Armed Forces and underlined its critical role in ensuring the UAE’s security and stability, which are key to the nation’s development. Attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the UAE Armed Forces, the Presidential Guard, and Dubai Police presented simulations of combat missions and drills that demonstrated their ability to respond to various complex challenging scenarios.

Sheikh Mohammed underlined the vital part played by the UAE Armed Forces in protecting the nation and its ability to fulfil its responsibilities under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Loyalty to homeland

Praising the exceptional resolve of the UAE Armed Forces in the line of duty, Sheikh Mohammed said that the men and women of the security forces have constantly demonstrated their loyalty to the homeland and their extraordinary commitment to defending the nation’s security and integrity.

He further said that the UAE Armed Forces have played a major role in making the UAE a model of security and stability for the world. “By providing the highest standards of security, they have enabled the UAE to gain the confidence of the countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai,” he added.

The much-awaited event was also attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and senior officials from the UAE Armed Forces.

Grand show

Witnessed by a large crowd of Expo visitors, guests and officials, the Union Fortress 8 parade and military show displayed the capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces and the Presidential Guard in securing major events using advanced technologies including robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and drones.

Union Fortress 8 featured simulations of responses to various scenarios involving risks and threats, including security and terrorist threats. The parade also demonstrated the high combat efficiency of female personnel.