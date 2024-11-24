The event will feature several activities including a joint military parade by various formations and units of the armed forces, showcasing their coordinated efforts and high readiness. Furthermore, there will be field scenarios and exercises that highlight the advanced combat capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces. Key units will demonstrate their advanced military capabilities in rapid intervention operations, highlighting their flexibility and efficiency in defending the nation and safeguarding its security.

Since its launch on the Abu Dhabi Corniche in March 2017, the Union Fortress military parade has undergone significant development. Subsequent editions have been hosted in various emirates, including Union Fortress 2 in Sharjah in November 2017, Union Fortress 3 in Al Ain in February 2018, Union Fortress 4 in Fujairah in November 2018, Union Fortress 5 in Ajman in March 2019, Union Fortress 6 in Ras Al Khaimah in November 2019, and Union Fortress 7 in Umm Al Qaiwain in February 2020.

Union Fortress 8 took place at Expo 2020 Dubai in March 2022 and Union Fortress 9 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in November 2023. The event now returns to Al Ain for its 10th edition on December 14.