UAE flag rules explained: Misuse could mean a fine of up to Dh500,000
Dubai: The UAE marks Flag Day today, Monday, with celebrations taking place across the country. At exactly 11am, the UAE flag is raised simultaneously across ministries, government offices, schools and institutions, symbolising national pride and unity.
First celebrated in 2013, UAE Flag Day commemorates the anniversary of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession as President in 2004. The occasion has since grown into one of the country’s most cherished national events, leading into the patriotic celebrations of Eid Al Etihad in December.
Although it is not a public holiday, both Emiratis and expatriates mark the day by proudly displaying the flag at offices, schools, parks, and public spaces.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on all ministries and institutions to raise the flag together at 11am on November 3.
In a message shared on his official social media account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On November 3, we celebrate UAE Flag Day - an annual occasion to renew our pledge, reaffirm our loyalty, and express our love for our nation’s flag, the symbol of our sovereignty and the emblem of our Union.”
This year marks the 13th anniversary of the annual celebration, which serves as a reminder of the country’s shared identity, unity, and vision for the future.
The UAE national flag was first raised on December 2, 1971 by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during the celebrations marking the establishment of the Union.
The flag was designed by Abdullah Al Maeena, who won a national competition organised by Al-Ittihad newspaper in 1971.
The flag’s colours - red, green, white, and black, were inspired by a verse from the poem of Safi al-Din al-Hilli, which reads: “White are our acts, green our fields, black our battles, and red our swords.”
Each colour carries deep symbolism:
Red represents courage and sacrifice.
Green symbolises prosperity and growth.
White stands for peace and honesty.
Black signifies strength and determination.
According to the UAE Flag Guidelines issued by the UAE Cabinet, the flag must always be treated with respect and maintained properly. Below are key instructions to follow when hoisting or displaying the UAE flag:
Keep it clean and ironed – the flag should always appear neat and presentable.
Replace when damaged – if the flag is torn, faded or discoloured, it must be replaced immediately.
Inspect before raising – ensure the flag is not damaged or tangled before it is hoisted.
Check after bad weather – after storms or harsh weather, examine the flag to ensure it remains in good condition.
Handle respectfully when worn out – an old flag should be carefully folded, stored, or recycled by cutting it into pieces so that it no longer resembles the national flag. Burning the flag is strictly prohibited for environmental reasons.
Never insult or mishandle the flag – lowering it in contempt, tearing, or damaging it in any way is a criminal offence under Article 3 of Federal Decree Law No. 13 of 2019.
Fold it properly after use – the flag should be neatly folded and stored in a flag box when not displayed.
Under Article 3 of Federal Decree Law No. 2 of 1971, amended by Federal Decree Law No. 13 of 2019, anyone who desecrates or insults the UAE flag or the flag of any other recognised state may face:
Imprisonment between 10 and 25 years
A fine of no less than Dh500,000
Insulting or damaging the UAE flag is considered an act that undermines national security.
To protect the dignity of the national symbol, certain uses of the UAE flag are prohibited:
No logos, emblems or decorative additions may be placed on the flag (except for the Presidential Flag, which bears the national emblem).
The flag must not be altered in size or shape for decorative or promotional purposes.
The flag must not be printed on disposable materials or food items such as sweets or cakes.
It must never be used in ways that could damage or disrespect it, including for advertising or typography.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox