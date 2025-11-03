Keep it clean and ironed – the flag should always appear neat and presentable.

Replace when damaged – if the flag is torn, faded or discoloured, it must be replaced immediately.

Inspect before raising – ensure the flag is not damaged or tangled before it is hoisted.

Check after bad weather – after storms or harsh weather, examine the flag to ensure it remains in good condition.

Handle respectfully when worn out – an old flag should be carefully folded, stored, or recycled by cutting it into pieces so that it no longer resembles the national flag. Burning the flag is strictly prohibited for environmental reasons.

Never insult or mishandle the flag – lowering it in contempt, tearing, or damaging it in any way is a criminal offence under Article 3 of Federal Decree Law No. 13 of 2019.