UAE Flag Day 2025: What do the colours of the UAE flag mean?

Dubai: The UAE will observe Flag Day on Monday, November 3, 2025, marking the 13th anniversary of the national occasion. Though not a public holiday, Emiratis and expatriates across the country unite to raise the flag at offices, schools, parks, and public spaces in a shared celebration of national pride.

The UAE flag was raised on December 2, 1971, for the first time by Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan to mark the country’s union.

On his official social media account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On November 3, we celebrate UAE Flag Day — an annual occasion to renew our pledge, reaffirm our loyalty, and express our love for our nation’s flag, the symbol of our sovereignty and the emblem of our Union.”

He added: “We call upon all Emiratis, residents, and institutions across the country to raise the UAE flag on Monday, November 3, at 11am, as a gesture of unity and solidarity, and an embodiment of our shared values of patriotism, belonging, and devotion to our nation and its leadership.”

The flag was designed by a young Emirati, Abdullah Mohammad Al Maainah, after seeing an advertisement about a competition for designing it. He later went on to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Red: Red represents hardiness, bravery, strength and courage. The vertical red band can also be interpreted as binding all the other meanings together in unity.

Black: Contrary to popular belief, the black band does not represent oil. It stands for the defeat of enemies, and also strength of mind.

