Pantone picks white for 2026 Color of The Year—can you master the calm of Cloud Dancer?

It's cloudy with a chance of dancing, (sorry we couldn't resist this one)

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
US actress has been rocking the colour for a while now.
AFP-VALERIE MACON

White?

White is the colour of the year?

But, it is.

Pantone just dropped its highly anticipated Color of the Year for 2026, and it’s a bold first: a billowy, peaceful white called Cloud Dancer. Yes, after decades of picking anything but subtle, the world’s most famous colour authority has decided that white—or, more dramatically, Cloud Dancer—is the hue we need. Last year, it was mocha mousse, which just sounded too delicious to exist.

According to Pantone, this white is meant to whisper calm and serenity in our noisy world. In essence, 2026 is basically a spa day in a colour swatch. Finally, a shade that pairs with everything, hides nothing, and lets your messy living room or overstuffed Instagram feed breathe.

Now the real question: how do you actually rock it without looking like a walking bedsheet?

Wardrobe wins

Pair Cloud Dancer tops with beige trousers, white sneakers, or even a daring pop of metallic. The trick: Balance it with textures. Satin, linen, chunky knits—mix it up, because white is innocent, but you don’t have to be.

Home glow-up

Cloud Dancer on your walls means instant Zen. Throw in a few pastel or wood accents, a velvet throw, and boom—your living room suddenly looks like a Pinterest board you actually could live in. Dust shows less than your emotional baggage.

Accessories that speak

Don’t just wear white. Own it. White handbags, hats, sneakers, or even nails. Pro tip: Cloud Dancer loves subtle sparkle. Pearls, silver, or clear acrylics make you look intentional, not like you lost a laundry fight.

Glow like a cloud

Skincare gets a shoutout here. Pantone says Cloud Dancer whispers calm, and nothing screams calm like luminous, hydrated skin. So, consider glowing cheeks, soft highlights, and SPF—even in winter.

If you think white is too plain and can't be done, well, your favourite celebrities have been acing that look for ages. Hello, Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway

Penélope Cruz

Beyonce

“Like a blank canvas, Cloud Dancer signals a fresh start,” Pantone says, inviting us to peel away old ways of thinking and embrace new approaches. Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman adds, “Amid all the noise and chaos, this hue helps us focus, tune in to our inner selves, and simplify.”

So here’s to 2026, the year we all dress like fresh laundry, paint our walls like clouds, and pretend that white isn’t basically invisible. Because apparently, serenity comes in 11-4201 Cloud Dancer.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
