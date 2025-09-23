The sun-kissed, low-maintenance look continues to reign with a polished twist
If your hair is still in summer mode, it’s time for a seasonal update — because fall 2025 is serving some major colour inspiration. We caught up with celebrity hairstylist Jamilla Paul, who shared the lowdown on the shades, techniques, and celebrity looks that are dominating salons right now. Spoiler: there’s a little something for everyone, whether you’re a lived-in blonde loyalist or ready to try cherry cola.
First up — no, the lived-in blonde isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’s thriving, especially in the GCC. “We are still seeing the lived-in blonde as a huge trend, particularly in this market where many of our guests request natural shades because of their professions,” Paul says.
So yes, the sun-kissed, low-maintenance look continues to reign — but with a polished, professional twist.
Paul says that grey blending and full-on grey transformations are also trending hard this season, with more women embracing their silver strands rather than covering them up. “Guests are wanting to be more authentic and natural,” she says — and honestly, we love this for them.
Forget flat, one-tone colour. Paul is all about dimension this season.
“We are seeing much more dimension in colours with a shift towards some colour pops in darker hair to add a sparkle of interest,” she explains. This means richer brunettes with a flash of something unexpected — a whisper of copper, a ribbon of plum, a hint of caramel that catches the light just right.
If you’ve got curls, Paul says this fall is your time to shine — literally.
“We are seeing some beautiful techniques and palettes on curly textured hair,” she says, pointing out that the new wave of colourists know how to make curls pop with the right placement and tone.
While mocha mousse is having its moment (thank you, Pantone Colour of the Year), Paul loves the deep, warm shades taking over right now:
Cinnamon twist – warm, spicy, and cozy for fall
Cherry cola – a sultry red-brown with a glossy finish
Espresso brown – deep and dramatic
Mocha mousse – the it-girl neutral that flatters everyone
But Paul predicts things are about to get brighter. “In 2026 we will start to see much more brightness in our colours with a stronger pop of unusual fashion shades,” she says. “Think teal, mustard, blues, deep bold greens, deep pinks — exciting times!”
Put down the chunky highlight photos — this season is all about classiness.
“We are definitely seeing more dimensional colours, stronger blends of colours,” Paul says. “Not quite the 90s stripy highlights but definitely a shift in creating stronger ribbon lights within the hair.”
Need a little inspo? Jamilla says clients are coming in with reference pics of:
Sofia Vergara’s lived-in blonde
Lindsay Lohan’s buttercream blonde
Dua Lipa’s dramatic colour evolution (blonde → cherry cola → midnight black)
Gigi Hadid’s golden waves
Chestnut, espresso, and mushroom blonde lovers, you can breathe easy — they’re still in.
“For the GCC region, these classic colour blends will always be the most requested,” Paul confirms. But if Paul's predictions are right, we’re about to see a surge in bold, expressive tones over the next year — so consider this your permission slip to experiment.
