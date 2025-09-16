GOLD/FOREX
Bad hair day? 6 tricks to save your style in minutes

That unruly hair can often be revived using a simple moisture-and-braid trick

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
With a few quick tricks, you can rescue your style, calm the storm, and get back to looking good.
Shutterstock

Yes sigh, it hurts when you find that your hair transformed into a poofy, untamable mass overnight. But well, don’t worry, they’re not the end of the world, even if it seems like it. With a few quick tricks, you can rescue your style, calm the storm, and get back to looking effortlessly put-together.

Reboot your curls with braids

That unruly, frizzed-out hair can often be revived using a simple moisture-and-braid trick. Wet your hands lightly, divide your hair into two tight braids on each side of your head, and leave them for ten minutes. Once you unravel them, the combination of water and the braid reactivates styling products already in your hair and brings definition back to your curls. Instant shape, minimal effort.

Smooth out bends with a curling iron

If sheets or pillows have left your hair with odd kinks or creases, a curling iron is your best friend. Section off small pieces of hair and curl the mid-lengths, leaving the ends slightly straight for a relaxed, beachy look. If the ends are frayed, clamp them lightly between the iron’s plates — the heat smooths the cuticle, leaving your hair sleek yet natural.

Tame wayward strands with bobby pins

Pieces flying in every direction? Bobby pins are your go-to tool — but only if used strategically. Instead of scattering pins randomly, line up five to eight in a row to make it look intentional. This pattern trick disguises a rough hair day while keeping your look polished and purposeful.

Flip your hair for instant volume

If your curls are lacking oomph but you want to avoid frizz, embrace a little fuzz. Flip your head upside down and fluff the hair at the nape with your hands or a hair pick. This builds volume from underneath while keeping the surface curls defined, giving your style a fuller, effortlessly bouncy shape.

Use texture to your advantage

A slightly messy texture can actually enhance your style. Apply a small amount of styling cream, mousse, or light gel to mid-lengths and ends, scrunching your hair upward. The result: Defined, natural-looking waves that look intentional, not “I just woke up like this.”

Plan for the overnight rescue

For future bad-hair days, prep your hair the night before. Try loose braids, a silk scarf, or a satin pillowcase to preserve your style while you sleep. Waking up with less frizz and more controlled waves means less morning stress and more time to slay.

