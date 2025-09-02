Want healthy and shiny hair? These 13 foods will boost growth

From berries to avocados, here are 8 foods that will support hair growth
Sorry to break it to you, but strong, shiny hair doesn’t just happen. It’s not magic, it’s maintenance, and yes, what you eat really does show up on your strands. Sure, genetics, age, meds, and the environment all have their say, but your diet is the one lever you can pull.
“Healthy, vibrant hair begins with proper nutrition,” says Cynthia Bou Khalil, a clinical dietician at Dubai Medcare. “Foods rich in protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals all play a vital role in supporting hair strength and growth. Protein is essential, as hair is primarily made of keratin, a type of protein. Including lean meats, eggs, dairy, legumes, and tofu in the diet can help supply the building blocks needed for strong strands.”
And it doesn’t stop there. Omega-3s are your hair’s allies for shine and hydration—such as salmon, sardines, mackerel, flaxseeds, and walnuts. Iron and zinc? Absolute musts for follicle health. “Good sources include red meat, spinach, lentils, pumpkin seeds, and fortified cereals,” adds Khalil. “Low iron levels are a common cause of hair thinning. Biotin, a B-vitamin, supports hair structure and is found in eggs, almonds, and sweet potatoes. Vitamin A from carrots, sweet potatoes, and leafy greens helps the scalp produce sebum, a natural oil that keeps hair moisturised.”
Oh, and don’t skip your water bottle. Staying hydrated and packing in plenty of fruits and veggies means antioxidants and nutrients are constantly on call to protect your scalp and strands from damage.
Translation: A lack of key vitamins and minerals can mean dull, weak, or thinning hair. But the good news: stocking up on the right foods can help your hair grow stronger, shinier, and healthier. Here are 13 to start piling on your plate.
Eggs are filled with protein, which is essential because hair follicles are mostly protein. They also contain biotin, a vitamin that supports keratin production—the protein hair is made from. Moreover, eggs provide zinc, selenium, and other hair-friendly nutrients, making them a top choice for overall hair health.
Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant. Vitamin C protects follicles from damage and helps your body produce collagen, strengthening hair to prevent breakage. It also improves iron absorption, which is crucial since iron deficiency has been linked to hair loss.
Spinach is a leafy green packed with vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, and folate, which are all essential for healthy hair. Iron helps deliver oxygen to hair follicles, while vitamin A aids in producing sebum, which keeps hair moisturized. A cup of spinach covers about 20% of your daily vitamin A needs.
Salmon, mackerel, and herring are not only tasty, they’re also excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin D3, selenium, and B vitamins. Omega-3s help support scalp health and may reduce hair shedding, while protein strengthens strands.
Rich in beta-carotene, which your body converts to vitamin A, sweet potatoes help maintain healthy sebum production and support hair growth. A medium sweet potato can provide a lot of your daily vitamin A needs, keeping strands nourished and shiny.
Avocados are filled with healthy fats and vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects hair follicles from oxidative stress. Vitamin E supports scalp health and may help reduce hair loss, making this creamy fruit a hair-friendly superfood.
Almonds, walnuts, and cashews pack vitamin E, B vitamins, zinc, and healthy fats. These nutrients support hair growth, reduce inflammation, and strengthen strands from root to tip. Just a small handful each day can make a difference.
Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds contain vitamin E, zinc, selenium, and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients protect follicles, promote healthy growth, and support scalp health. Two tablespoons of ground flaxseed, for example, provide nearly 5 grams of omega-3s.
One yellow pepper can provide a strong part of your daily vitamin C needs. This vitamin helps produce collagen to strengthen hair and acts as an antioxidant to protect follicles from damage. Sweet peppers are also a good source of vitamin A, which supports scalp health.
Oysters are one of the richest sources of zinc, a mineral essential for hair repair and growth. Zinc deficiency has been linked to hair loss, so including zinc-rich foods like oysters can help maintain healthy follicles.
Beans are an excellent plant-based protein source, plus they contain iron, zinc, folate, and biotin—all essential for hair health. They’re versatile, budget-friendly, and easy to include in soups, salads, or main dishes.
Lean meats, especially red meat, provide highly absorbable iron and protein, both critical for hair growth and follicle repair. Just remember to balance your intake and avoid overconsumption of processed meats.
